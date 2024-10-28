The theatre has offered generations of young stars their own chance to enjoy the thrill of the stage and given plenty a taste for the entertainment industry.
Thousands and thousands of productions, pantos, shows and events have captured audiences for decades. It’s had highs and lows, it was even a bingo hall for a while.
This small collection of photos offer a snapshot of life inside a jewel in Blackpool’s crown.
The Grand Theatre as it was in 1952 | National World
Blackpool's Grand Theatre - one of its jewels | National World
Appearing in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Blackpool's Grand Theatre were L-R Tara Bethan, Craig Chalmers and Antony Hansen. | National World
Les Dawson & The Roly Polys line-up at Blackpool Grand Theatre in 1984 | National World
View from the top of the Evening Gazette building in Victoria Street Blackpool looking north on a snowy day in 1958 with the Grand Theatre dome in full view. | submit
Theatre at War - members of Entertainments National Service Association (ENSA ) put on a show for the troops during world war two at the Grand Theatre | National World