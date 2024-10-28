Blackpool Grand Theatre captured in 13 historic pictures through the years

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 28th Oct 2024, 14:27 BST

The story of Blackpool’s Grand Theatre reads like one of the thousands of prestigious productions that have graced its famous stage.

The theatre has offered generations of young stars their own chance to enjoy the thrill of the stage and given plenty a taste for the entertainment industry.

Thousands and thousands of productions, pantos, shows and events have captured audiences for decades. It’s had highs and lows, it was even a bingo hall for a while.

This small collection of photos offer a snapshot of life inside a jewel in Blackpool’s crown.

The Grand Theatre as it was in 1952

1. Historcial Grand Theatre

The Grand Theatre as it was in 1952 | National World

Blackpool's Grand Theatre - one of its jewels

2. Historical Grand Theatre

Blackpool's Grand Theatre - one of its jewels | National World

Appearing in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Blackpool's Grand Theatre were L-R Tara Bethan, Craig Chalmers and Antony Hansen.

3. Historical Grand Theatre

Appearing in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Blackpool's Grand Theatre were L-R Tara Bethan, Craig Chalmers and Antony Hansen. | National World

Les Dawson & The Roly Polys line-up at Blackpool Grand Theatre in 1984

4. Historical Grand Theatre

Les Dawson & The Roly Polys line-up at Blackpool Grand Theatre in 1984 | National World

View from the top of the Evening Gazette building in Victoria Street Blackpool looking north on a snowy day in 1958 with the Grand Theatre dome in full view.

5. Historical Grand Theatre

View from the top of the Evening Gazette building in Victoria Street Blackpool looking north on a snowy day in 1958 with the Grand Theatre dome in full view. | submit

Theatre at War - members of Entertainments National Service Association (ENSA ) put on a show for the troops during world war two at the Grand Theatre

6. Historical Grand Theatre

Theatre at War - members of Entertainments National Service Association (ENSA ) put on a show for the troops during world war two at the Grand Theatre | National World

