21 superbly nostalgic pictures taken 100 years ago in Blackpool - piers, donkeys and lost buildings

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 25th Oct 2024, 14:13 BST

These cracking photos symbolise Blackpool as it was 100 years ago.

All captured in the year of 1924, these photos flashback to a time long ago when Blackpool was taking its place on the map as one of the country’s finest seaside resort. There are some great pier photos, donkey rides, Blackpool people and it’s sports teams.

ICYMI: 31 distinctive heritage pictures of Blackpool streets and buildings through a century

25 astonishing retro photos throw back the years to Blackpool in 1985 and 1986

37 incredible rare photos of Lancashire's railway stations through the age of steam

A scene from one of the piers in 1924

1. Blackpool 1924

A scene from one of the piers in 1924 | BFI

Photo Sales
Entertainment from a ventriloquist

2. Blackpool, 1924

Entertainment from a ventriloquist | BFI

Photo Sales
Relaxing on North Pier

3. Blackpool, 1924

Relaxing on North Pier | BFI

Photo Sales
Ventriloquists on the beach

4. Blackpool, 1924

Ventriloquists on the beach | BFI

Photo Sales
Blackpool Carnival, June 11 1924

5. Blackpool, 1924

Blackpool Carnival, June 11 1924 | National World

Photo Sales
Donkeys on the beach in 1924

6. Blackpool, 1924

Donkeys on the beach in 1924 | Submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolPeople
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice