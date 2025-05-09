41 brilliant retro pictures of life in Blackpool's favourite pubs

It’s legendary for its nightlife and locals who like a pint or two could take their pick. Whether it was the pub on the corner, a new wine bar in town or one of Blackpool’s fabulous nightclubs, no excuse was ever needed for a night out. These pictures remember the pubs, the punters and the landlords. As Andy Croft said: “Couldn’t beat an afternoon sesh in Rumours!”
Blackpool fans watching the Blackpool v Yeovile play-off final match at Cahoots bar in Blackpool. L-R are Karen Turner, Sarah Coates, Cheryl Hagen and Yvonne Singer | National World
Wheatsheaf (Talbot Road, Blackpool)party night. (Gazette Pub Challenge winners). From left, Mandy Steed, Lisa Steed, Debbie O'Rourke and Maria Gouhar | National World
Lady GaGa in the Devonshire Arms pub in Blackpool | submit
Customers enjoy the Beer Festival the Saddle Pub | National World
Contestants in the karaoke competition being held at The Royal pub on Marton Drive, Blackpool | National World
Landlady of the Cedar Tavern in Cedar Square Blackpool, Caroline Colbourne | National World
