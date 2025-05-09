41 brilliant retro pictures of life in Blackpool's favourite pubs

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 9th May 2025, 12:33 BST
Updated 9th May 2025, 12:35 BST

Blackpool had bars and clubs on every corner back in the day.

It’s legendary for its nightlife and locals who like a pint or two could take their pick. Whether it was the pub on the corner, a new wine bar in town or one of Blackpool’s fabulous nightclubs, no excuse was ever needed for a night out. These pictures remember the pubs, the punters and the landlords. As Andy Croft said: “Couldn’t beat an afternoon sesh in Rumours!”

Blackpool fans watching the Blackpool v Yeovile play-off final match at Cahoots bar in Blackpool. L-R are Karen Turner, Sarah Coates, Cheryl Hagen and Yvonne Singer

Blackpool fans watching the Blackpool v Yeovile play-off final match at Cahoots bar in Blackpool. L-R are Karen Turner, Sarah Coates, Cheryl Hagen and Yvonne Singer | National World

Wheatsheaf (Talbot Road, Blackpool)party night. (Gazette Pub Challenge winners). From left, Mandy Steed, Lisa Steed, Debbie O'Rourke and Maria Gouhar

Wheatsheaf (Talbot Road, Blackpool)party night. (Gazette Pub Challenge winners). From left, Mandy Steed, Lisa Steed, Debbie O'Rourke and Maria Gouhar | National World

Lady GaGa in the Devonshire Arms pub in Blackpool

Lady GaGa in the Devonshire Arms pub in Blackpool | submit

Customers enjoy the Beer Festival the Saddle Pub

Customers enjoy the Beer Festival the Saddle Pub | National World

Contestants in the karaoke competition being held at The Royal pub on Marton Drive, Blackpool

Contestants in the karaoke competition being held at The Royal pub on Marton Drive, Blackpool | National World

Landlady of the Cedar Tavern in Cedar Square Blackpool, Caroline Colbourne

Landlady of the Cedar Tavern in Cedar Square Blackpool, Caroline Colbourne | National World

