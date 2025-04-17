37 forgotten scenes which take you back through Blackpool's history to past times

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 17th Apr 2025, 10:48 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2025, 10:50 BST

These wonderful pictures are a real mixture of scenes from our town.

From the Pleasure Beach in the thirties to the Clifton Hotel in long ago times, bridges, people, streets and churches, they are step back in time revealing Blackpool in bygone days.

RHO Hills on Bank Hey Street Blackpool 1967 following a fire which destroyed much of the building

1. Through the Years

RHO Hills on Bank Hey Street Blackpool 1967 following a fire which destroyed much of the building

Pleasure Beach 1939

2. Through the Years

Pleasure Beach 1939

Blackpool tram on Lytham Road near the junction of Waterloo Road in 1952

3. Through the Years

Blackpool tram on Lytham Road near the junction of Waterloo Road in 1952

The mobile information bureau in the1930s - being moved from winter storage to it's summer location

4. Through the Years

The mobile information bureau in the1930s - being moved from winter storage to it's summer location

The 767-ton barque Sirene near the North Pier Blackpool in October 1892

5. Through the Years

The 767-ton barque Sirene near the North Pier Blackpool in October 1892

Raikes Garage Church Street Blackpool, 1930

6. Through the Years

Raikes Garage Church Street Blackpool, 1930

