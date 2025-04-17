From the Pleasure Beach in the thirties to the Clifton Hotel in long ago times, bridges, people, streets and churches, they are step back in time revealing Blackpool in bygone days.
RHO Hills on Bank Hey Street Blackpool 1967 following a fire which destroyed much of the building
Pleasure Beach 1939
Blackpool tram on Lytham Road near the junction of Waterloo Road in 1952
The mobile information bureau in the1930s - being moved from winter storage to it's summer location
The 767-ton barque Sirene near the North Pier Blackpool in October 1892
Raikes Garage Church Street Blackpool, 1930
