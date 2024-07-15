33 mind-blowing retro pictures from 1990s Blackpool, from Paul Gascoigne and Alfie Boe to Blackpool FC

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 9th Jan 2024, 12:22 GMT
Updated 15th Jul 2024, 14:30 GMT

Some of these amazing pictures haven't seen the light of day for three decades and tap into what life was like in Blackpool in the first two years of the 90s

From Paul Gascoigne supping a pint with an old team mate to Alfie Boe in Oklahoma, these pictures reflect a fantastic couple of years. Street scenes, cars of the 90s and local events are all included.

1. Blackpool early 1990s

Paul Gascoigne chats to Blackpool FC Player Chris Hedworth a former team-mate at Newcastle, at the Seasiders Club 1991 | National world

2. Blackpool early 1990s

Geoffrey Thompson, who was the boss at the Pleasure Beach in the 90s, sat amongst the smouldering debris of a £10m fire, clutching the head of the famous Fun House clown, and pledged it would rise from the ashes. Known just as the Laughing Clown, he had the last laugh, escaping the inferno because he was having a facelift | National World

3. Blackpool early 1990s

Crowds turned out to welcome Princess Diana in July 1991 | National World

4. Blackpool early 1990s

A young Alfie Boe (first left) in Thornton Clevleleys Operativ Society's 1990 production of Oklahoma! | submit

5. Blackpool early 1990s

Rod Lea's wife Liz (centre) with his parents Violet and Wilf, standing on Blundell Street, Blackpool, in 1991 | submit

6. Blackpool early 1990s

Christopher Thompson and Sarah Eden both aged 7, with Michelle Taylor, 15 after their disco success in the European Disco Championships at Blackpool | National World

