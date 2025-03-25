31 forgotten scenes of Blackpool trams in bygone times which evoke so much nostalgia

Blackpool wouldn't be Blackpool without its trams.

They go hand in hand with our fabulous resort and have transported passengers on rhythmic journeys for decades.

Bygone eras recall the days of trams clattering their wheels along the tracks before the new ones came along which glide, in comparison.

There have been various routes through the years but have always remained a firm part of the promenade. They are not just vehicles, they are a charismatic feature and to this day, they still paint a vivid picture of seaside charm.

These photos remind us how important they are...

A tram by Central Pier

1. Trams down the decades

A tram by Central Pier | National World

A 1990s scene outside the Sandcastle

2. Trams down the decades

A 1990s scene outside the Sandcastle | National World

One of theold style trams at the terminus

3. Trams down the decades

One of theold style trams at the terminus | National World

A tram makes it way along the seafront of the seaside resort of Blackpool, Lancashire, August 1983

4. Trams down the decades

A tram makes it way along the seafront of the seaside resort of Blackpool, Lancashire, August 1983 | Getty Images

Birse's Blackpool Tram upgrade in the 1990s

5. Trams down the decades

Birse's Blackpool Tram upgrade in the 1990s | National World

Tram ride through the Illuminations, 1980s

6. Trams down the decades

Tram ride through the Illuminations, 1980s | National World

