Blackpool Winter Gardens has stood in the heart of the town since 1878.

That is a long time and its stands as a testament to Blackpool’s vibrant entertainment and cultural heritage.

Opened in 1878 the grand Victorian complex has hosted everything from glittering ballroom dances to star-studded concerts in the Opera House with top names performing there.

One of the most memorable was when The Rolling Stones were forced to leave the stage when the audience began to riot!

The venue encapsulates an era when Blackpool was the epitome of British seaside glamour and it is still as strong today, as ever.

Did you know that a rollercoaster operated outside the Winter Gardens? I didn’t realise until stumbling over one of the pictures. In its day this was THE Big One.

The Mountains of Russia, or Les Montagnes Russes roller coaster brought white knuckle thrills to visitors in the outside pleasure gardens of the Winter Gardens. Who knew?

In its day this was THE Big One. The Mountains of Russia, or Les Montagnes Russes roller coaster brought white knuckle thrills to visitors in the outside pleasure gardens of the Winter Gardens. Who knew? The picture dates from 1912

In its day this was THE Big One. The Mountains of Russia, or Les Montagnes Russes roller coaster brought white knuckle thrills to visitors in the outside pleasure gardens of the Winter Gardens. Who knew? The picture dates from 1912

Blackpool Winter Gardens, 1930s?

Blackpool Winter Gardens, 1930s?

This Model of the Titanic went on display in Blackpool Winter Gardens in July 1926, Previously at the British Empire Exhibition at Wembley

This Model of the Titanic went on display in Blackpool Winter Gardens in July 1926, Previously at the British Empire Exhibition at Wembley

Policemen waiting to be picked up, outside Blackpool's Winter Gardens for one of the party conferences

Policemen waiting to be picked up, outside Blackpool's Winter Gardens for one of the party conferences

Opera House Blackpool seen from Abingdon Street in 1908 with the original arched entrance to the Empress Ballroom in the centre of the Empress Buildings on Church Street. Note the railings and gates to the St Johns Parish Church

Opera House Blackpool seen from Abingdon Street in 1908 with the original arched entrance to the Empress Ballroom in the centre of the Empress Buildings on Church Street. Note the railings and gates to the St Johns Parish Church

Travelling by tram past the Winter Gardens in 1926

Travelling by tram past the Winter Gardens in 1926

