31 amazing pictures which epitomise our resort in 1980s and ones which will resonate with you

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 13th Jul 2025, 15:00 BST

The lead picture in this fantastic gallery shows a rammed beach on a hot day in the 1980s

You can hardly put a pin between the deck chairs on the promenade as people soaked up the sun. Pictures of the fortune tellers, the people who famed in the 1980s, buildings, streets and schools wrap up a great decade .

Trams and holidaymakers on the seafront of the seaside resort of Blackpool, Lancashire, August 1983

Crowds of holidaymakers and kiosks offering tea, coffee, ices, whelks and cockles and shrimps as snacks on the beach in 1983

A tram makes it's way along the seafront

Soaking up the sun

Fleetwood Town F.C before their F.A. Cup match with Blackpool in 1980

Tyldesley High School, Condor Grove

