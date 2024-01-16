News you can trust since 1873
27 superb Blackpool retro pictures taken at high schools and primary schools in 2002

These school pictures rewind the clock to 2002.

By Claire Lark
Published 16th Jan 2024, 13:43 GMT
Updated 16th Jan 2024, 13:44 GMT

They were taken at schools across the area throughout one year and remember life in the classrooms at both high schools and primary schools. Are you pictured, your kids or siblings?

Stanley Junior School Young Seasiders prepare their exhibits, from left, Kerry Tuck, Rowan Pill, Sophie Holding and Chloe Wharton

1. Back to school 2002

Ten violin-playing pupils from Claremont Primary School were chosen to perform at a music festival in Liverpool. Devon Bailey (front right) leads the group in a tune (other members if space allows are : Charlotte Eyre, Chloe Brown, Stephanie Thompson, Jaime White, Natalie Wilson, Stephanie West, Samantha Moor, Terri Buchan and Stacey Gill

2. Back to school 2002

St Nicholas visit to St Nicholas CE Primary School, Marton

3. Back to school 2002

Marton 'lollipop' man Phil Jeffrey. / school crossing patrol

4. Marton 'lollipop' man Phil Jeffrey

Baines School, pupils from year 5 won an art questionaire Competition, Presentation was by Yvonne Hardman, education and outreach officer at grundy art gallery. kids clockwise from bottom left: Ashton Molyneux, 10, Daniel Beckett, 9,Debra Rhodes,10, Emma Dolan, 9. Shaun Warring, 10 and Christian Green, 9

5. Back to school 2002

Headmaster of Collegiate High School Chris Mcgrath

6. Back to school 2002

