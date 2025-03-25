The first of the Heaven and Hell chain of clubs opened in Blackpool in 1998, in what was a derelict building over the road from The Palace.

It was the brainchild of award-winning nightclub manager Peter Clarke who said at the time: “What is missing from the nightclub scene in Blackpool is something different, something outrageous and something that makes customers want to go back time and time again.” And that’s what he created – a twin-themed 1,800 capacity club which rapidly became the place to be.