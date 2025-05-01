We’ve trawled the archives to find the best pictures from that year. It’s incredible to think 1982 is actually 42 years ago, seems like yesterday and here we remember the finals of Miss Blackpool, dismantling the Illuminations, Blackpool Zoo and lots more. Do you recognise anyone? Remember the events?
1. Blackpool, 1982
Crumple the elephant draws the winning ticket for the Blackpool Zoo Society Christmas draw at Blackpool Zoo, helped by Mrs Pat Prescott (secretary) and Andrew Gabbitas (society member) | National World
2. Blackpool, 1982
Blackpool launches a service at north pier, to allow people to put their messages on Lasergram | National World
3. Blackpool, 1982
Miss Blackpool finals judging panel in 1982 at North Pier | National World
4. Blackpool, 1982
These two show off their act at the magician's conference, organised by the Blackpool Magicians Club at the resort's Winter Gardens, which is the biggest one-day even of its kind. It was the 31st year of the event and had become a mecca for amateur and professional magicians from all over the country. The day ended with a gala magic show at the Opera House, featuring some of the top names from the world of magic | National World
5. Blackpool, 1982
Marsh Mill, 1982 | National World
6. This youngster is enjoying a ride on a rocking horse at a toy fair held at Norbreck Hotel in Blackpool
This youngster was enjoying a ride on a rocking horse at a toy fair held at Norbreck Hotel in Blackpool | National World
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.