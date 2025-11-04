Retro: Great storm of 1927

24 emotive Fleetwood trawlermen photos showing the hard work and heart of the town’s fishing history

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 4th Nov 2025, 14:57 GMT

The port of Fleetwood once boomed.

It was one of the biggest ports for catch landings in the whole country and these pictures remind us of those who battled treacherous conditions in the North Atlantic. There are some great memories and names which will be familiar to Fleetwood families.

Fish Merchants gather round for the last auctionof fish caught by middle-water vessels in the port

1. Fleetwood Trawlermen

Fish Merchants gather round for the last auctionof fish caught by middle-water vessels in the port | National World

Most boxes at this fish auction in 1996 were almost empty

2. Fleetwood trawlermen

Most boxes at this fish auction in 1996 were almost empty | National World

No names with this one

3. Fleetwood's trawlermen

No names with this one | submit

Annual fisherman's reunion at Fleetwood Conservative Club , Lowther Road

4. Fleetwood Trawlermen

Annual fisherman's reunion at Fleetwood Conservative Club , Lowther Road | National World

It was a very hard life for trawlermen and lumpers at fleetwood docks in the early part of the 20th century

5. Fleetwood trawlermen

It was a very hard life for trawlermen and lumpers at fleetwood docks in the early part of the 20th century | National World

The photograph is believed to have been taken aboard the Iago vessel Admiral Sir John Lawford (LO 42), named after the ex-navy man who headed the company. Frank Pratt is far left

6. Fleetwood trawlermen

The photograph is believed to have been taken aboard the Iago vessel Admiral Sir John Lawford (LO 42), named after the ex-navy man who headed the company. Frank Pratt is far left | National World

Related topics:BlackpoolPortsMemoriesFleetwood
