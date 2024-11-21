There’s a great shot of Victoria Street, long before Houndshill and the ABC Theatre which later became a cinema. People, places and events round up the year of 1963...
1. Blackpool, 1963
Blackpool beach looked like an Arctic wasteland with frozen snow and ice-floes along it's whole length | National World
2. Blackpool, 1963
Miss Blackpool Heats August 1963. Jimmy Edwards (Judge) with Cheryl Brockman, Dorothy Hazelene and on the right Valerie Martin from Blackburn, a former Miss Great Britain | National World
3. Blackpool, 1963
Duke of Edinburgh with some of the worlds best golfers at Blackpool North Shore in 1963 | National World
4. Blackpool, 1963
Aerial shot of Blackpool dated 1963 | National World
5. Blackpool, 1963
Men working on the new high rise flats at Queenstown, Layton. Cumbrian Avenue joins Mather Street which runs left to right across the centre. The spire of Layton Hill Convent School (now St Mary's High School) can be seen in the distance to the left. The open ground of Kingscote playing fields can be seen top right | National World
6. Blackpool, 1963
Morecambe and Wise at South Shore Outdoor Baths in Blackpool in 1963 | National World
