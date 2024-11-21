19 monochrome pictures taken in 1963 of Blackpool from freezing weather to old buildings

By The Newsroom
Published 21st Nov 2024, 13:09 GMT

This cracking set of photos go back 60 years to show what Blackpool was like.

There’s a great shot of Victoria Street, long before Houndshill and the ABC Theatre which later became a cinema. People, places and events round up the year of 1963...

Blackpool beach looked like an Arctic wasteland with frozen snow and ice-floes along it's whole length

1. Blackpool, 1963

Miss Blackpool Heats August 1963. Jimmy Edwards (Judge) with Cheryl Brockman, Dorothy Hazelene and on the right Valerie Martin from Blackburn, a former Miss Great Britain

2. Blackpool, 1963

Duke of Edinburgh with some of the worlds best golfers at Blackpool North Shore in 1963

3. Blackpool, 1963

Aerial shot of Blackpool dated 1963

4. Blackpool, 1963

Men working on the new high rise flats at Queenstown, Layton. Cumbrian Avenue joins Mather Street which runs left to right across the centre. The spire of Layton Hill Convent School (now St Mary's High School) can be seen in the distance to the left. The open ground of Kingscote playing fields can be seen top right

5. Blackpool, 1963

Morecambe and Wise at South Shore Outdoor Baths in Blackpool in 1963

6. Blackpool, 1963

