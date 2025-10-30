Retro: Old black and white Blackpool pictures colourised

20 charming vintage photos of Bispham and Red Bank Road that capture its timeless village spirit

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 30th Oct 2025, 11:08 GMT

These have rarely seen the light of day and were buried in The Gazette’s archives.

There are some great pictures which remember Bispham through the years from it’s quaint days as a quiet village and it development as a true community.

They cover the decade back to the 1950s, they’re a real treat.

Bispham Parish Church, Church Hall and Lawrensons Farm , All Hallows Road Bispham Village

1. Historical Bispham

Bispham Parish Church, Church Hall and Lawrensons Farm , All Hallows Road Bispham Village | submit

Dominion Cinema, 1930s

2. Historical Bispham

Dominion Cinema, 1930s | National World

All Hallows Road, 1954

3. Historical Bispham

All Hallows Road, 1954 | National World

Bispham Gala, 1913

4. Historical Bispham

Bispham Gala, 1913 | National World

A close up of Smithy cottage in All Hallows Road

5. Historical Bispham

A close up of Smithy cottage in All Hallows Road | National World

The underground car park at Little Bispham in the 1930s

6. Historical Bispham

The underground car park at Little Bispham in the 1930s | National World

Related topics:BisphamBlackpoolCommunity
