19 poignant pictures of Blackpool Devonshire Road School fire in 2003
Devonshire Road School was left ravaged by fire 20 years ago, destroyed by arsonists
A charred skeleton was all that remained of the school which had been a landmark at the heart of the community for more than a century. Ten fire engines from across Lancashire assisted in tackling the fire. Fortunately it was during the school holidays and nobody was hurt. Two boys were charged with arson and the school was rebuilt. These pictures remember the devastating event.
