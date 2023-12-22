News you can trust since 1873
19 poignant pictures of Blackpool Devonshire Road School fire in 2003

Devonshire Road School was left ravaged by fire 20 years ago, destroyed by arsonists

By Claire Lark
Published 21st Dec 2023, 14:57 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 09:23 GMT

A charred skeleton was all that remained of the school which had been a landmark at the heart of the community for more than a century. Ten fire engines from across Lancashire assisted in tackling the fire. Fortunately it was during the school holidays and nobody was hurt. Two boys were charged with arson and the school was rebuilt. These pictures remember the devastating event.

When the flames were at their height. Picture Credit-Christian Blake

1. Devonshire Road School fire, 2003

The view from a distance. Photograph by Gazette reader Robert McDowell

2. Devonshire Road School fire 2003

Fire Safety Officer Tony Robinson looks at the burnt out remains of Devonshire Road School. It was suggested that the school may have been saved in the fire if a sprinkler system had been fitted

3. Devonshire Road School fire, 2003

One of the destroyed classrooms

4. Devonshire Road School fire, 2003

Firefighters tackle the flames

5. Devonshire Road School fire, 2003

Mangled windows and exposed brickwork following the intense fire

6. Devonshire Road School fire, 2003

