19 town centre sights in Blackpool capturing buildings, streets and people you might recall from the 1990s

Published 29th Jul 2025, 15:00 BST

From the chain stores we miss to small shops which nestled in the side streets away from the town centre, these photos take a nostalgic walk through Blackpool remembering how it all looked 30 years ago.

Queen Street, Topping Street, Birley Street, Abingdon Street – they are all there, as well as others with plenty of faces too. You might see yourself in the crowds. And look at the cars from back in the day, they will have you reminiscing over what is a nostalgic era.

The junction of Caunce Street and Church Street as it was in October 1992. Just Tiles and Stewart's Radio are in the picture

1. Streets and views in the 90s

The junction of Caunce Street and Church Street as it was in October 1992. Just Tiles and Stewart's Radio are in the picture Photo: JPIMedia

This scene looks down Corporation Street towards the Grand Theatre. The entrance to Birley Street is on the left. This was possibly mid-90s. Note the queue to the cash machine at the Nat West

2. Streets and views in the 90s

This scene looks down Corporation Street towards the Grand Theatre. The entrance to Birley Street is on the left. This was possibly mid-90s. Note the queue to the cash machine at the Nat West Photo: JPIMedia

Another from Birley Street after its pedestrianisation. This could be towards the end of the 90s, possibly early 2000s. Remember Leather Kingdom and United Colours of Benetton on the right?

3. Streets and views in the 90s

Another from Birley Street after its pedestrianisation. This could be towards the end of the 90s, possibly early 2000s. Remember Leather Kingdom and United Colours of Benetton on the right? Photo: JPIMedia

The Strand in 1993. Chloe, a women's fashion store on the corner with Kelly's Bar to the left and Strand Restaurant

4. Streets and views in the 90s

The Strand in 1993. Chloe, a women's fashion store on the corner with Kelly's Bar to the left and Strand Restaurant Photo: JPIMedia

The Coffee Pot and its outdoor tables with Thomas Cook and Barclays Bank beyond in Birley Street

5. Streets and views in the 90s

The Coffee Pot and its outdoor tables with Thomas Cook and Barclays Bank beyond in Birley Street Photo: JPIMedia

Queen Street in 1991 when it was a shopping district. Today the area is a thriving hub for bars and restaurants

6. Streets and views in the 90s

Queen Street in 1991 when it was a shopping district. Today the area is a thriving hub for bars and restaurants Photo: JPIMedia

