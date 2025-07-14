33 fascinating scenes from 1930-1932 at a time when Blackpool was firmly on the tourism map

We are rewinding the years with these fabulous pictures of Blackpool in the early 1930s

By the 1930s Blackpool was established firmly on the map as a seaside resort with its attractions and Golden Mile appeal. The lively promenade buzzed with holidaymaker alongside what we consider the traditions of donkey rides, shows and a flourishing Blackpool Pleasure Beach. Despite economic challenges of the era, Blackpool still oozed a sense of joy. These pictures round up the first two years of the decade – street scenes, the beach, old shops and pubs which are no longer there and some of the faces who a remembered from the era.

Victoria Street , Blackpool in 1932. These 2 houses, including a small shop, were demolished soon after this photograph was taken to make way for an extension to the Gazette and Herald building which opened in 1934. To the right of these houses was the Trevelyan Hotel, which itself was transformed in later years when it was incorporated into the Gazette complex including the Gazette Stationers. To the left is the Gazette and Herald printworks in Temple Street Photo: staff

The Commercial Hotel on the corner of Waterloo Road and Commercial Road later 20s/early 30s. The Dutton Arms replaced the hotel Photo: staff

Blackpool Central Fire Station, Albert Road Photo: Submit

Jockey Sir Gordon Richards (second from right ) in Blackpool, 1930 Photo: Submit

Bloomfield Road re-laying of the pitch and building the new terrace at the north end Photo: Submit

The clown Doodles in a circus parade, in 1930, passing the Palatine Hotel, in Blackpool Photo: submit

