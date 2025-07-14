By the 1930s Blackpool was established firmly on the map as a seaside resort with its attractions and Golden Mile appeal. The lively promenade buzzed with holidaymaker alongside what we consider the traditions of donkey rides, shows and a flourishing Blackpool Pleasure Beach. Despite economic challenges of the era, Blackpool still oozed a sense of joy. These pictures round up the first two years of the decade – street scenes, the beach, old shops and pubs which are no longer there and some of the faces who a remembered from the era.