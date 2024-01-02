News you can trust since 1873
19 retro pictures taken at Blackpool high schools between 2013 and 2014 from Bispham High to Collegiate

These great photos go far enough back for a retro gallery rewinding ten years.

By Claire Lark
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 14:55 GMT

They snapshot life in Blackpool's high schools between 2013 and 2014 - are you pictured?

Geography students at Bispham High School

1. High School 2013-2014

Geography students at Bispham High School

A careers day at Fleetwood High School

2. High School 2013-2014

A careers day at Fleetwood High School

Sait Aidan's High School was secondary school of the year in the Education Awards

3. High School 2013-2014

Sait Aidan's High School was secondary school of the year in the Education Awards

Lytham High School football team

4. High School 2013-2014

Lytham High School football team

Montgomery High School football team

5. High School 2013-2014

Montgomery High School football team

Millfield High School, 2014

6. High School 2013-2014

Millfield High School, 2014

