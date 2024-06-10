19 last-look retro pictures of the old Lancashire Barneys Bingo in Fleetwood as it begins a new chapter

The old Victoria Cinema, Barney’s Bingo, Top Ten Bingo - it’s had several uses over the years and it’s about to become something completely different.

Probably mostly well-known as Barney’s this iconic Fleetwood building, which is nearly a century old, has been transformed into an amazing gym facility which places itsef at the heart of the community. Thanks to Debi Greenwood, of building owners Wyre Marine, and a flick through our own archives, we’ve pieced together the last remaining pictures of the building BEFORE it’s transformation. We are talking purple carpets, peach decor, the licensed bar, sloping floor and some of the characters who brought bingo to Poulton Road for a generation. They will have you reminiscing!

The new gym facility opens soon as Fleetwood Gym Boxing as well as Elle Greenwood Boxing and Fitness.

A brilliant, emotive picture of the entrance

Remains of the licensed bar

Remains of the licensed bar

How a generation will remember Barney's Bingo

How a generation will remember Barney's Bingo

The box office

The box office

Bernadette Gallagher at Barney's Bingo, Fleetwood.

Bernadette Gallagher at Barney's Bingo, Fleetwood.

When it was the old Victoria Cinema, can you remember it in those days?

When it was the old Victoria Cinema, can you remember it in those days?

