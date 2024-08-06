It started out with just a couple of slides and the wave pool being the largest attractions. It had flamingos, palm trees, terraces and that all important constant temperature of 84 degrees. Most of that is still there but its changed so much inside adding in 18 water slides and numerous other exciting attractions. And now, decades later it has been named as one of the best waterparks in the UK. Blooloop, a site that covers the attractions industry, recently created a list of the top nine waterparks in the UK. ICYMI: 25 exclusive retro photos of Birley Street in Blackpool from the archives