19 fun-filled retro pictures of Blackpool Sancastle Waterpark as it's named one of UK's best

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 6th Aug 2024, 11:57 BST

The Sandcastle has evolved over the years and these archive photos remind us how it all looked in the early days.

It started out with just a couple of slides and the wave pool being the largest attractions. It had flamingos, palm trees, terraces and that all important constant temperature of 84 degrees. Most of that is still there but its changed so much inside adding in 18 water slides and numerous other exciting attractions. And now, decades later it has been named as one of the best waterparks in the UK. Blooloop, a site that covers the attractions industry, recently created a list of the top nine waterparks in the UK. ICYMI: 25 exclusive retro photos of Birley Street in Blackpool from the archives

If only I had a time machine... the 31 best retro Blackpool nightclubs remembered by readers

43 retro pictures of Blackpool nurses and their incredible work back to the 1990s

How it was in earlier days

1. Sandcastle Waterpark in pictures

How it was in earlier days | submit

Photo Sales
In the Wave Pool

2. Sandcastle Waterpark in pictures

In the Wave Pool | National World

Photo Sales
As the Sandcastle building reached completion it was dubbed The Blackpool Bunker.

3. Sandcastle Waterpark in pictures

As the Sandcastle building reached completion it was dubbed The Blackpool Bunker. | National World

Photo Sales
A general view in the noughties

4. Sandcastle Waterpark in pictures

A general view in the noughties | National World

Photo Sales
Miss Blackpool finalists at the Sandcastle Water World for filming. Standing, from left, Natalie Wood, Jayne Earl, Kate Hallam, Terri Williams, Jayne Slater, Sonia Hassanien, Louise Gray. Kneeling, from left, Elaine Tyler, Sally Hempel, Gina Swire, Ebtihal Mukhtar, Donna Fleetwood, Leanne Dagger and Stacy Bradshaw

5. Sandcastle Waterpark in pictures

Miss Blackpool finalists at the Sandcastle Water World for filming. Standing, from left, Natalie Wood, Jayne Earl, Kate Hallam, Terri Williams, Jayne Slater, Sonia Hassanien, Louise Gray. Kneeling, from left, Elaine Tyler, Sally Hempel, Gina Swire, Ebtihal Mukhtar, Donna Fleetwood, Leanne Dagger and Stacy Bradshaw | National World

Photo Sales
The vision...

6. Sandcastle Waterpark in pictures

The vision... | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolWater slidesNightclubs
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice