It was back in 2014 when the whole of the Fylde Coast suffered devastating damage as winds up to 100mph hit. Parts of North Pier were stripped to match wood, foam whipped up from the raging tide flooded the seafront, buildings were damaged and trees were uprooted.
Picture shows building damage to a block of flats after high winds ripped drinks from their foundations | rossparry.co.uk
Storm damage to Blackpool's North Pier | National World
Picture shows foam which could be mistaken for snow being blown from the turbulent sea tonight covering homes and cars. | National World
Picture shows council workers closing Blackpool's promenade | rossparry.co.uk
