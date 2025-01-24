Picture shows a member of the public getting as closer look at the turbulent sea front but got stuck in the process, there was chaos in Blackpool this evening when 100mph winds hit the sea side townPicture shows a member of the public getting as closer look at the turbulent sea front but got stuck in the process, there was chaos in Blackpool this evening when 100mph winds hit the sea side town
19 dramatic retro pictures from 2014 when Blackpool was hit by a red weather warning as Storm Eowyn hits

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 24th Jan 2025, 09:44 BST

These dramatic pictures recall a time when Blackpool was under a red weather warning for winds.

It was back in 2014 when the whole of the Fylde Coast suffered devastating damage as winds up to 100mph hit. Parts of North Pier were stripped to match wood, foam whipped up from the raging tide flooded the seafront, buildings were damaged and trees were uprooted.

Picture shows building damage to a block of flats after high winds ripped drinks from their foundations

1. Storm memories 2014

Picture shows building damage to a block of flats after high winds ripped drinks from their foundations | rossparry.co.uk

Storm damage to Blackpool's North Pier

2. Storm memories 2014

Storm damage to Blackpool's North Pier | National World

Picture shows foam which could be mistaken for snow being blown from the turbulent sea tonight covering homes and cars.

3. Storm memories 2014

Picture shows foam which could be mistaken for snow being blown from the turbulent sea tonight covering homes and cars. | National World

Storm damage to Blackpool's North Pier

4. Storm memories 2014

Storm damage to Blackpool's North Pier | National World

Picture shows council workers closing Blackpool's promenade

5. Storm memories 2014

Picture shows council workers closing Blackpool's promenade | rossparry.co.uk

Storm damage to Blackpool's North Pier

6. Storm memories 2014

Storm damage to Blackpool's North Pier | National World

