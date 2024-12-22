16 Boxing Day pictures in past times when Blackpool people hit the shops for a bargain

Everybody loves a bargain.

And when those shops re-open on Boxing Day, or for the January sales if we go back further, there are plenty of cut price offers which swiftly bring the shoppers back to town after the Christmas break. These are from the 00s and feature our brilliant town centre and its bargain hunters.

Boxing Day shoppers in 2002

1. Retro sales

Boxing Day shoppers in 2002 Photo: Toby Williams

Bargain hunters throng Church Street on Boxing Day

2. Retro sales

Bargain hunters throng Church Street on Boxing Day Photo: Rob Lock

New Year Sales shoppers in Blackpool, 2000

3. Retro sales

New Year Sales shoppers in Blackpool, 2000 Photo: Bill Johnson

Sam Thewlis hunting out the bargains in 2006

4. Retro sales

Sam Thewlis hunting out the bargains in 2006 Photo: Rob Lock

Boxing Day Sales - Trisha and Polly Bonell with their bargains in 2005

5. Retro sales

Boxing Day Sales - Trisha and Polly Bonell with their bargains in 2005 Photo: Mike Foster

Stuart Wignall and Lindsay Whittaker in Blackpool town centre

6. Retro sales

Stuart Wignall and Lindsay Whittaker in Blackpool town centre Photo: Rob Lock

