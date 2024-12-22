And when those shops re-open on Boxing Day, or for the January sales if we go back further, there are plenty of cut price offers which swiftly bring the shoppers back to town after the Christmas break. These are from the 00s and feature our brilliant town centre and its bargain hunters.
1. Retro sales
Boxing Day shoppers in 2002 Photo: Toby Williams
2. Retro sales
Bargain hunters throng Church Street on Boxing Day Photo: Rob Lock
3. Retro sales
New Year Sales shoppers in Blackpool, 2000 Photo: Bill Johnson
4. Retro sales
Sam Thewlis hunting out the bargains in 2006 Photo: Rob Lock
5. Retro sales
Boxing Day Sales - Trisha and Polly Bonell with their bargains in 2005 Photo: Mike Foster
6. Retro sales
Stuart Wignall and Lindsay Whittaker in Blackpool town centre Photo: Rob Lock
