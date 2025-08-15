Nestled in the heart of Stanley Park, this delightful miniature village brings a bygone era to life with over 40 lovingly crafted scenes.

From quaint cottages to bustling market squares, it’s a nostalgic nod to England’s golden days. Created by skilled artisans, each model captures the spirit of yesteryear with uncanny detail.

Families have strolled these winding paths for generations, marveling at its timeless magic. It’s not just a model village—it’s a trip down memory lane, frozen in miniature perfection.

1 . Model Village memories Model maker Fred Wilson in action in 1972 | submit Photo Sales

2 . Model Village memories Celina Hanney and Dean Threlfall at the wishing well in Blackpool's model village where Celina wished that Dean would be "the one" | National World Photo Sales

3 . Model Village memories Len Curtis with his magnificent model of Donna's Dream House at Blackpool Model Village. | National World Photo Sales

4 . Model Village memories Anita Damsell, owner of Blackpool Model Village and Gardens, looking at the daffodils which have flowered in the Model Village. | National World Photo Sales

5 . Model Village memories Blackpool Model Village | National World Photo Sales