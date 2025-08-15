15 treasured Blackpool Model Village pictures since 1972 show timeless scenes frozen in miniature perfection

The charms of Blackpool Model Village has delighted visitors since 1972.

Nestled in the heart of Stanley Park, this delightful miniature village brings a bygone era to life with over 40 lovingly crafted scenes.

From quaint cottages to bustling market squares, it’s a nostalgic nod to England’s golden days. Created by skilled artisans, each model captures the spirit of yesteryear with uncanny detail.

Families have strolled these winding paths for generations, marveling at its timeless magic. It’s not just a model village—it’s a trip down memory lane, frozen in miniature perfection.

Model maker Fred Wilson in action in 1972

1. Model Village memories

Model maker Fred Wilson in action in 1972 | submit

Celina Hanney and Dean Threlfall at the wishing well in Blackpool's model village where Celina wished that Dean would be "the one"

2. Model Village memories

Celina Hanney and Dean Threlfall at the wishing well in Blackpool's model village where Celina wished that Dean would be "the one" | National World

Len Curtis with his magnificent model of Donna's Dream House at Blackpool Model Village.

3. Model Village memories

Len Curtis with his magnificent model of Donna's Dream House at Blackpool Model Village. | National World

Anita Damsell, owner of Blackpool Model Village and Gardens, looking at the daffodils which have flowered in the Model Village.

4. Model Village memories

Anita Damsell, owner of Blackpool Model Village and Gardens, looking at the daffodils which have flowered in the Model Village. | National World

Blackpool Model Village

5. Model Village memories

Blackpool Model Village | National World

Anita Damsell, owner of the Model Village in Stanley Park, who was a finalist in the Blackpool tourism awards.

6. Model Village memories

Anita Damsell, owner of the Model Village in Stanley Park, who was a finalist in the Blackpool tourism awards. | National World

