It was December and January of 1981 and 82 and the white stuff just kept on falling. The severe cold began in early December and lasted until late January in 1982. These photos from our archives remember how Blackpool responded, how people were forced to walk to work, how schools fared whilst capturing the sheer volume of snow which is relatively unusual in these parts.
Warbreck Hill Road looking towards Gynn Square, December 1981 Photo: National World
Church Street blanketed in snow on December 14 1981 Photo: National World
Devonshire Road near the junction with Warren Drive Photo: National World
Youngsters at Baines Primary School in Thornton made the best use of overnight snowfall. As the severe weather continued, however, many schools were forced to close Photo: National World
A scene on Whitegate Drive on December 19 1981 Photo: National World
Shovelling snow outside the Evening Gazette offices in Blackpool town centre Photo: National World
