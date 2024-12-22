15 incredible images captured in Blackpool during the big freeze of 1981

It was one of the coldest winters on record and Blackpool, like the rest of the country, ground to a halt under heavy snowfall.

It was December and January of 1981 and 82 and the white stuff just kept on falling. The severe cold began in early December and lasted until late January in 1982. These photos from our archives remember how Blackpool responded, how people were forced to walk to work, how schools fared whilst capturing the sheer volume of snow which is relatively unusual in these parts.

Warbreck Hill Road looking towards Gynn Square, December 1981

1. Winter of 1981

Warbreck Hill Road looking towards Gynn Square, December 1981

Photo Sales
Church Street blanketed in snow on December 14 1981

2. Winter of 1981

Church Street blanketed in snow on December 14 1981

Photo Sales
Devonshire Road near the junction with Warren Drive

3. Winter of 1981

Devonshire Road near the junction with Warren Drive

Photo Sales
Youngsters at Baines Primary School in Thornton made the best use of overnight snowfall. As the severe weather continued, however, many schools were forced to close

4. Winter of 1981

Youngsters at Baines Primary School in Thornton made the best use of overnight snowfall. As the severe weather continued, however, many schools were forced to close

Photo Sales
A scene on Whitegate Drive on December 19 1981

5. Winter of 1981

A scene on Whitegate Drive on December 19 1981

Photo Sales
Shovelling snow outside the Evening Gazette offices in Blackpool town centre

6. Winter of 1981

Shovelling snow outside the Evening Gazette offices in Blackpool town centre

Photo Sales
