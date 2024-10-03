13 treasured retro pictures of Blackpool's Keith Harris as his TikTok star daughter Kitty takes centre stage

Blackpool’s Keith Harris and Orville were a beloved duo who brought joy to millions through their heartwarming performances.

He lived on the Fylde Coast and Blackpool’s famous piers and theatres often featured Keith and his lovable green duck. He also played a huge part in the community before his untimely death in 2015. Now his daughter Kitty Harris, a TikTok star will thrill her millions of followers as she steps into Cinderella’s iconic glass slippers for Blackpool Grand Theatre’s fantastic family pantomime this year. But for now, here are some of her dad’s memorable moments...

Keith Harris with his famous green duck, Orville

Gary Dean (centre) with Syd Little and Keith Harris with Orville when they donated money to Poulton Christmas Lights

Keith Harris and Orville visited Carleton Green Primary School, where the mobile Life Education Centre was giving a drugs prevention show. Keith is pictured with Educator Jane Shepherd and her puppet Harold, Cllr. Harry Taylor, and children (L-R) Robert Williams, Eleanor Bloxham, Luke Taylor and Jenny Hyde

When Keith Harris met Louis Theroux

Keith Harris and Orville

Pic shows Poulton Lights switch-on, with Syd Little, Lottery millionaire Karl Crompton, Lionel Vinyl and Keith Harris and Orville

