He lived on the Fylde Coast and Blackpool’s famous piers and theatres often featured Keith and his lovable green duck. He also played a huge part in the community before his untimely death in 2015. Now his daughter Kitty Harris, a TikTok star will thrill her millions of followers as she steps into Cinderella’s iconic glass slippers for Blackpool Grand Theatre’s fantastic family pantomime this year. But for now, here are some of her dad’s memorable moments...
Keith Harris with his famous green duck, Orville | National World
Gary Dean (centre) with Syd Little and Keith Harris with Orville when they donated money to Poulton Christmas Lights | National World
Keith Harris and Orville visited Carleton Green Primary School, where the mobile Life Education Centre was giving a drugs prevention show.
Keith is pictured with Educator Jane Shepherd and her puppet Harold, Cllr. Harry Taylor, and children (L-R) Robert Williams, Eleanor Bloxham, Luke Taylor and Jenny Hyde | National World
When Keith Harris met Louis Theroux | National World
Keith Harris and Orville | National World
Pic shows Poulton Lights switch-on, with Syd Little, Lottery millionaire Karl Crompton, Lionel Vinyl and Keith Harris and Orville | National World
