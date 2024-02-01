News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Church Road, Lytham looking towards the square near the junction with Agnew StreetChurch Road, Lytham looking towards the square near the junction with Agnew Street
Church Road, Lytham looking towards the square near the junction with Agnew Street

13 nostalgic Lytham photos of streets and buildings spanning a Century

With its swathe of sand meeting the River Ribble estuary at the far south end of the Fylde Coast, Lytham’s prominence is captured in these old photos.

By Claire Lark
Published 1st Feb 2024, 10:12 GMT

Mainly showing street scenes from the past century, Lytham’s grandeur can been seen with its large, imposing properties which have brought affluence to its community.

Times have changed but Lytham still has a pretty and leafy town centre, pavement cafes and bars and its iconic windmill on the green.

In case you missed them: 25 retro Blackpool pictures capturing the decade of the 1980s from lost shops to King Kong

31 reminiscent Blackpool scenes captured in the early noughties from heatwaves to promenade classics

Fairhaven Hotel, Lytham, 1976

1. Historical Lytham

Fairhaven Hotel, Lytham, 1976

Photo Sales
Brook Road, Lytham, 1940s

2. Historical Lytham

Brook Road, Lytham, 1940s

Photo Sales
Lytham as a seaside resort, 1913

3. Historical Lytham

Lytham as a seaside resort, 1913

Photo Sales
War preparations: Sandbags are stacked at Lytham police station and magistrates' court as the nation hangs under the threat of war in 1939

4. Historical Lytham

War preparations: Sandbags are stacked at Lytham police station and magistrates' court as the nation hangs under the threat of war in 1939

Photo Sales
The Park Gate Nursing Home, Lytham in 1910

5. Historical Lytham

The Park Gate Nursing Home, Lytham in 1910

Photo Sales
On the shore by Lytham Green were the mussel tanks where the shellfish were kept alive in fresh water to cleanse their systems before they went to market, 1950

6. Historical Lytham

On the shore by Lytham Green were the mussel tanks where the shellfish were kept alive in fresh water to cleanse their systems before they went to market, 1950

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:LythamBlackpool