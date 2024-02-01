Mainly showing street scenes from the past century, Lytham’s grandeur can been seen with its large, imposing properties which have brought affluence to its community.
Times have changed but Lytham still has a pretty and leafy town centre, pavement cafes and bars and its iconic windmill on the green.
In case you missed them: 25 retro Blackpool pictures capturing the decade of the 1980s from lost shops to King Kong
31 reminiscent Blackpool scenes captured in the early noughties from heatwaves to promenade classics