We experienced rare and extreme weather conditions when a severe cold wave struck in February and March, 2018. It was caused by a polar vortex which drew Siberian air westward bringing heavy snow, strong winds and plummeting temperatures - some areas dropped below -10. I remember the boating lake in Fleetwood freezing over, that’s a rarity. Our photographers were out and about recording the weather event on film - these are some of the best scenes.
1. Beast from the East
One of Blackpool Zoo's tigers sitting in the snow on Tuesday, January 27, 2018 | Blackpool Zoo
2. Beast from the East 2018
Snow on Lord Street, Blackpool, taken by Gazette reader Peter Dockerty | submit
3. Beast from the East 2018
Snow falls on Bloomfield Road during the first half of a match against Southend Utd. March 17th 2018
| CameraSport - Alex Dodd
4. Beast from the East 2018
Snowy weather in Stanley Park | National World
5. Beast from the East 2018
A squirrel in a snowy Stanley Park | National World
6. Beast from the East 2018
Snow on the Fylde Coast. Dave Whittle clearing the paths in St Annes. | National World
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.