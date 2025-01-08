I remember the boating lake freezing over - 13 Blackpool pics when the UK was gripped by Beast from the East

It’s seven years since the UK was gripped in an ice world when Beast from the East struck

We experienced rare and extreme weather conditions when a severe cold wave struck in February and March, 2018. It was caused by a polar vortex which drew Siberian air westward bringing heavy snow, strong winds and plummeting temperatures - some areas dropped below -10. I remember the boating lake in Fleetwood freezing over, that’s a rarity. Our photographers were out and about recording the weather event on film - these are some of the best scenes.

One of Blackpool Zoo's tigers sitting in the snow on Tuesday, January 27, 2018

1. Beast from the East

One of Blackpool Zoo's tigers sitting in the snow on Tuesday, January 27, 2018 | Blackpool Zoo

Snow on Lord Street, Blackpool, taken by Gazette reader Peter Dockerty

2. Beast from the East 2018

Snow on Lord Street, Blackpool, taken by Gazette reader Peter Dockerty | submit

Snow falls on Bloomfield Road during the first half of a match against Southend Utd. March 17th 2018

3. Beast from the East 2018

Snow falls on Bloomfield Road during the first half of a match against Southend Utd. March 17th 2018 | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Snowy weather in Stanley Park

4. Beast from the East 2018

Snowy weather in Stanley Park | National World

A squirrel in a snowy Stanley Park

5. Beast from the East 2018

A squirrel in a snowy Stanley Park | National World

Snow on the Fylde Coast. Dave Whittle clearing the paths in St Annes.

6. Beast from the East 2018

Snow on the Fylde Coast. Dave Whittle clearing the paths in St Annes. | National World

