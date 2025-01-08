We experienced rare and extreme weather conditions when a severe cold wave struck in February and March, 2018. It was caused by a polar vortex which drew Siberian air westward bringing heavy snow, strong winds and plummeting temperatures - some areas dropped below -10. I remember the boating lake in Fleetwood freezing over, that’s a rarity. Our photographers were out and about recording the weather event on film - these are some of the best scenes.