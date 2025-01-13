Ripping the railway tracks out of Fleetwood left the port stranded when it shut for good in 1970.
And many people, to this day, still believe the controversial move marked the start of the port’s desperate decline.
Here are some of the old railway photos to the port peninsular.
1. Fleetwood Railway Station Memories
Fleetwood Railway Station, circa 1965. | National World
2. Fleetwood Railway Station memories
Fleetwood Railway Queen Mollie Brown is welcomed by the station master Mr Cottam at Fleetwood Station in 1929 . Also in the photograph is Billy Jolly | National World
3. Fleetwood Railway Station Memories
Fleetwood Railway station demolition, March 1969 | National World
4. Fleetwood Railway Station memories
Stuart Taylor's book, Scenes From the Past - Journeys by Excursion Train - Staff at Fleetwood railway station at the end of World War Two. Archie Buchanan is on the left. The girls were the "trolley girls". | National World
5. Fleetwood Railway Station memories
Children line the street near the old Fleetwood Railway Station to welcome Princess Margaret | National World
6. Fleetwood Railway Station Memories
Fleetwood VE Day parade marches past the Mayor, in the background is the old Fleetwood Railway Station | National World
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.