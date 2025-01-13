13 evocative historic pictures of Fleetwood Railway Station before it was demolished

It was a decision, which for many, marked the real end of the line for Fleetwood.

Ripping the railway tracks out of Fleetwood left the port stranded when it shut for good in 1970.

And many people, to this day, still believe the controversial move marked the start of the port’s desperate decline.

Here are some of the old railway photos to the port peninsular.

Fleetwood Railway Station, circa 1965.

1. Fleetwood Railway Station Memories

Fleetwood Railway Station, circa 1965. | National World

Fleetwood Railway Queen Mollie Brown is welcomed by the station master Mr Cottam at Fleetwood Station in 1929 . Also in the photograph is Billy Jolly

2. Fleetwood Railway Station memories

Fleetwood Railway Queen Mollie Brown is welcomed by the station master Mr Cottam at Fleetwood Station in 1929 . Also in the photograph is Billy Jolly | National World

Fleetwood Railway station demolition, March 1969

3. Fleetwood Railway Station Memories

Fleetwood Railway station demolition, March 1969 | National World

Stuart Taylor's book, Scenes From the Past - Journeys by Excursion Train - Staff at Fleetwood railway station at the end of World War Two. Archie Buchanan is on the left. The girls were the "trolley girls".

4. Fleetwood Railway Station memories

Stuart Taylor's book, Scenes From the Past - Journeys by Excursion Train - Staff at Fleetwood railway station at the end of World War Two. Archie Buchanan is on the left. The girls were the "trolley girls". | National World

Children line the street near the old Fleetwood Railway Station to welcome Princess Margaret

5. Fleetwood Railway Station memories

Children line the street near the old Fleetwood Railway Station to welcome Princess Margaret | National World

Fleetwood VE Day parade marches past the Mayor, in the background is the old Fleetwood Railway Station

6. Fleetwood Railway Station Memories

Fleetwood VE Day parade marches past the Mayor, in the background is the old Fleetwood Railway Station | National World

