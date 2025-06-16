13 brilliant picture memories at South Shore Academy in Blackpool in 2015

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 16th Jun 2025, 14:59 BST

These great photos go back around ten years at one of Blackpool’s biggest schools.

They depict life at South Shore Academy, known in its earlier days as Palatine High School and show pupils, teachers and events through two years.

South Shore Academy has replaced its school council with a parliament-style system, including the head boy and girl as joint prime ministers, and various departments covering aspects of school life. Deputy head Graham Gerrard joins one of the departmental meetings

South Shore Academy has replaced its school council with a parliament-style system, including the head boy and girl as joint prime ministers, and various departments covering aspects of school life. Deputy head Graham Gerrard joins one of the departmental meetings | National World

South Shore Academy pupils Jasmine Pacey and Lauren Woolf write about their trip to see what life is like at university

South Shore Academy pupils Jasmine Pacey and Lauren Woolf write about their trip to see what life is like at university | Other 3rd Party

South Shore Academy has replaced its school council with a parliament-style system, including the head boy and girl as joint prime ministers, and various departments covering aspects of school life. The departments discuss ideas for the school's direction

South Shore Academy has replaced its school council with a parliament-style system, including the head boy and girl as joint prime ministers, and various departments covering aspects of school life. The departments discuss ideas for the school's direction | National World

South Shore Academy has replaced its school council with a parliament-style system, including the head boy and girl as joint prime ministers, and various departments covering aspects of school life. Departmental meeting

South Shore Academy has replaced its school council with a parliament-style system, including the head boy and girl as joint prime ministers, and various departments covering aspects of school life. Departmental meeting | National World

Blackpool Secondary Schools Indoor Athletics Finals held at Blackpool Sports Centre

Blackpool Secondary Schools Indoor Athletics Finals held at Blackpool Sports Centre | National World

Senior Citizen Tea Dance hosted by pupils at South Shore Academy. Lauren Parker serves cakes to Margaret Fairhurst and Rebecca Maunder.

Senior Citizen Tea Dance hosted by pupils at South Shore Academy. Lauren Parker serves cakes to Margaret Fairhurst and Rebecca Maunder. | National World

