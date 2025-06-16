They depict life at South Shore Academy, known in its earlier days as Palatine High School and show pupils, teachers and events through two years.
1. South Shore Academy memories
South Shore Academy has replaced its school council with a parliament-style system, including the head boy and girl as joint prime ministers, and various departments covering aspects of school life.
Deputy head Graham Gerrard joins one of the departmental meetings | National World
2. South Shore Academy
South Shore Academy pupils Jasmine Pacey and Lauren Woolf write about their trip to see what life is like at university | Other 3rd Party
3. South Shore Academy
South Shore Academy has replaced its school council with a parliament-style system, including the head boy and girl as joint prime ministers, and various departments covering aspects of school life.
The departments discuss ideas for the school's direction | National World
4. South Shore Academy memories
South Shore Academy has replaced its school council with a parliament-style system, including the head boy and girl as joint prime ministers, and various departments covering aspects of school life. Departmental meeting | National World
5. South Shore Academy memories
Blackpool Secondary Schools Indoor Athletics Finals held at Blackpool Sports Centre | National World
6. South Shore Academy memories
Senior Citizen Tea Dance hosted by pupils at South Shore Academy. Lauren Parker serves cakes to Margaret Fairhurst and Rebecca Maunder. | National World