Fleetwood, Thornton and Cleveleys are strong commuities and have their own pasts. This selection of photos are from the mighty Getty Archive and include one picture of a very famous singer.
1. Fleetwood and Thornton memories
Victoria Road, Cleveleys, Lancashire, 1890-1910. A street view of Cleveleys looking west with shops and a bank to the left of the photograph and people on the road | Heritage Images/Getty Images
2. Fleetwood and Thornton memories
John Lennon (right) on holiday with cousins ââStan and Leila Parkes in Fleetwood, Lancashire, United Kingdom, 1948 | Getty Images
3. Fleetwood and Thornton memories
Ice cream kiosk, 1999. This is now FBK | Heritage Images/Getty Images
4. Fleetwood and Thornton memories
'Fleetwood - The Promenade: Departure of the Isle of Man Steamer', 1895. From Round the Coast | Getty Images
5. Fleetwood and Thornton memories
Pharos Street tram shelter in 1999 | Heritage Images/Getty Images
6. Fleetwood and Thornton memories
Woodbine Cottage, Cleveleys, Lancashire, 1890-1910. A woman walks towards the camera from her thatched cottage in Cleveleys | Heritage Images/Getty Images
