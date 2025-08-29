12 amazing nostalgic pictures - rarely seen - which depict Cleveleys and Fleetwood in days gone by

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 29th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

A small collection of pictures which show towns as they were in old times.

Fleetwood, Thornton and Cleveleys are strong commuities and have their own pasts. This selection of photos are from the mighty Getty Archive and include one picture of a very famous singer.

10th May 1934: The Fleetwood Light, tall and prominent as a lighthouse, located in the heart of Fleetwood, Lancs. A tram and bus pass by

1. Fleetwood and Thornton memories

10th May 1934: The Fleetwood Light, tall and prominent as a lighthouse, located in the heart of Fleetwood, Lancs. A tram and bus pass by | Getty Images

Victoria Road, Cleveleys, Lancashire, 1890-1910. A street view of Cleveleys looking west with shops and a bank to the left of the photograph and people on the road

2. Fleetwood and Thornton memories

Victoria Road, Cleveleys, Lancashire, 1890-1910. A street view of Cleveleys looking west with shops and a bank to the left of the photograph and people on the road | Heritage Images/Getty Images

John Lennon (right) on holiday with cousins ââStan and Leila Parkes in Fleetwood, Lancashire, United Kingdom, 1948

3. Fleetwood and Thornton memories

John Lennon (right) on holiday with cousins ââStan and Leila Parkes in Fleetwood, Lancashire, United Kingdom, 1948 | Getty Images

Ice cream kiosk, 1999. This is now FBK

4. Fleetwood and Thornton memories

Ice cream kiosk, 1999. This is now FBK | Heritage Images/Getty Images

'Fleetwood - The Promenade: Departure of the Isle of Man Steamer', 1895. From Round the Coast

5. Fleetwood and Thornton memories

'Fleetwood - The Promenade: Departure of the Isle of Man Steamer', 1895. From Round the Coast | Getty Images

Pharos Street tram shelter in 1999

6. Fleetwood and Thornton memories

Pharos Street tram shelter in 1999 | Heritage Images/Getty Images

