11 defining pictures of Blackpool in the late 1990s from Ant and Dec to Tony Blair and storms

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 11th Nov 2024, 12:59 BST

This small set of pictures rewinds back to the late 1990s

It’s probably the most talked about decade right now, as people who experienced it, now in their 40s and 50s, reminiscing about their youth.

And n Dec were in Town - so was Tony Blair - there was a big storm and Oasis performed at the Winter Gardens.

ICYMI: 19 amazing picture memories of Blackpool's iconic bar and night spot Brannigans from the 90s and 00s

37 astounding 1990s pictures of Blackpool which take you back to a magical era

31 extraordinary images of Blackpool school life through the years, some going back decades

Leader of the Labour Party Tony Blair MP visits Devonshire Primary School in Blackpool with Alex Ferguson, manager of Manchester United Football Team. 3rd October 1996.

1. Blackpool, late '90s

Leader of the Labour Party Tony Blair MP visits Devonshire Primary School in Blackpool with Alex Ferguson, manager of Manchester United Football Team. 3rd October 1996. | Getty Images

TV presenters Ant and Dec at the opening night of 'Summer Holiday' at Blackpool Opera House, 6th June 1996

2. Blackpool late '90s

TV presenters Ant and Dec at the opening night of 'Summer Holiday' at Blackpool Opera House, 6th June 1996 | Getty Images

Ice cream cones displayed on cafe counter, Blackpool Pier, 5th May 1996

3. Blackpool late '90s

Ice cream cones displayed on cafe counter, Blackpool Pier, 5th May 1996 | Getty Images

Tourists relaxing on a bench, Blackpool Central Pier, 5th May 1996

4. Blackpool, late '90s

Tourists relaxing on a bench, Blackpool Central Pier, 5th May 1996 | National World

Venetian Carousel, North Pier, Blackpool, Lancashire, 1999. Children ride around on this unusual two storey carousel. In the background is the sea while on the left is a parent or tourist filming from a hand held camera

5. Blackpool, late '90s

Venetian Carousel, North Pier, Blackpool, Lancashire, 1999. Children ride around on this unusual two storey carousel. In the background is the sea while on the left is a parent or tourist filming from a hand held camera | Heritage Images/Getty Images

Oasis performing in Blackpool, 1995

6. Blackpool, late '90s

Oasis performing in Blackpool, 1995 | Getty Images

