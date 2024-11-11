It’s probably the most talked about decade right now, as people who experienced it, now in their 40s and 50s, reminiscing about their youth.
And n Dec were in Town - so was Tony Blair - there was a big storm and Oasis performed at the Winter Gardens.
1. Blackpool, late '90s
Leader of the Labour Party Tony Blair MP visits Devonshire Primary School in Blackpool with Alex Ferguson, manager of Manchester United Football Team. 3rd October 1996. | Getty Images
2. Blackpool late '90s
TV presenters Ant and Dec at the opening night of 'Summer Holiday' at Blackpool Opera House, 6th June 1996 | Getty Images
3. Blackpool late '90s
Ice cream cones displayed on cafe counter, Blackpool Pier, 5th May 1996 | Getty Images
4. Blackpool, late '90s
Tourists relaxing on a bench, Blackpool Central Pier, 5th May 1996 | National World
5. Blackpool, late '90s
Venetian Carousel, North Pier, Blackpool, Lancashire, 1999. Children ride around on this unusual two storey carousel. In the background is the sea while on the left is a parent or tourist filming from a hand held camera | Heritage Images/Getty Images
6. Blackpool, late '90s
Oasis performing in Blackpool, 1995 | Getty Images
