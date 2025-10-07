From civic leaders to cultural icons, they help tell a town’s story.
Yet in recent years, statues have sparked national debate. Critics argue some glorify outdated values or overlook darker histories.
Supporters say they preserve heritage and inspire pride.
Statues still have a role — if chosen thoughtfully.
We already have statues of Blackpool FC great Jimmy Armfield and comedian Les Dawson firmly in place but here are ten, of many, other suggestions.
They range from Blackpool’s forebearers to designers and people from the entertainment industry. Do you agree? Can you think of any more contenders?
1. Thompson family
The Thompson family - Blackpool Pleasure Beach. Left - Leonard Thompson, top right Geoffrey and Doris Thompson with Amanda Thompson bottom right | National World
2. The Nolan Sisters
The Nolan Sisters who made their home in Blackpool. Popular music history shows the breadth of Blackpool’s influence beyond its physical landmarks | Getty Images
3. Sir John Bickerstaffe
John Bickerstaffe was a pivotal figure in Blackpool’s development. A former mayor and businessman, he championed public ownership of key utilities and helped fund the iconic Blackpool Tower. His leadership modernised the town, promoting civic pride and tourism, laying foundations for Blackpool’s rise as a leading seaside resort. | National World
4. Robert Mather
Robert Mather. He is pictured here with Bessie Mather and her mother Florence. Robert Mather was a driving force behind Blackpool’s development as a tourist resort. Mather was an architect, surveyor, business person, innkeeper and magistrate, served many years on the town council and was mayor in 1897‑98. He also owned and developed property that shaped the town | National World
5. Henry Banks
Henry Banks. He was called the Father of Blackpool. In 1819 he bought the Lane Ends estate (including Lane Ends Hotel) and built the first holiday cottages. He kick‑started the shift from a small fishing village resort toward a seaside holiday destination. Sadly we have no photo of him | submit
6. William Henry Cocker
William Henry Cocker, son of John Cocker. As first mayor and a key figure in acquiring land for the Winter Gardens he is central to Blackpool’s civic identity. | National World