A daytime disco event called ‘Disco Dayze’ which has sold out nights across the country is coming to Blackpool.

The Harrogate based disco company has announced a date at Viva, a Blackpool venue, which will be on Saturday May 11 from 2 - 6pm.

The daytime disco craze was started by Line of Duty actress Vicky McClure as she wanted to create a party which catered for the over-30s.

Along with her husband Jonny Owen, she created ‘Day Fever’ which has sold out parties across the UK since launching just before Christmas.

Disco Dayze has become part of the popular craze, promising a good old night out during the day, and has been selling out events months in advance in Yorkshire.

With tunes from throughout the years, glow sticks and an over 25 policy, the events have been a huge hit with people who yearn for a few hours on the dance floor, but don’t want to sacrifice Sunday as a result.

Jay Smith, owner of Montey’s in Harrogate where the event first launched said: “We’ve been open for twenty seven years, we’ve grown up with our guests.

“Over the years lives change, jobs, mortgages, kids, responsibilities for loved ones and all of these things eat into your time and energy.

“We know from talking to our friends that they still have a huge appetite for letting loose, they just have different time pressures and don’t want a late night! Disco Dayze is the perfect fit.”

With events in Harrogate sold out until June, Disco Dayze is certainly proving popular as guests make sure they don’t miss the next one.

So why Blackpool? Well, it turns out the home of dancing was an obvious choice as Jay said: “Our events are about fun, high energy and above all else a friendly and inclusive atmosphere.

“Blackpool is perfect for us as we don’t choose huge soulless venues and try to pack in thousands of people, instead we create an event.

“We chose Blackpool because we know the locals know how to have fun.

“We found the perfect party venue at Viva, right next to The Tower on The Promenade. Big enough to be an amazing event, small enough to make sure everyone feels special.”