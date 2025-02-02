Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A magician who reached the finals of Britian’s Got Talent is heading to Blackpool next month as part of an exciting festival.

There’s something magical in the sea air this February half-term as Blackpool kicks off the Tourism season with Showzam!, a festival of circus, magic, live entertainment and fun for all the family.

From February 14 to February 22, visitors to the UK’s number 1 seaside resort will be treated to a festival of free show-stopping performances, enchanting entertainment, dazzling street shows, and incredible illusions as the resort welcomes visitors to a magical spectacle like no other.

A packed programme of dazzling events will be supported by free unmissable headline performances on Blackpool’s Comedy Carpet from global superstars Andrew Basso and Cillian O’Connor.

The curtain will be pulled back on Friday, February 14 when Britain’s Got Talent finalist, and multi-award winning magician, Cillian O’Connor, will perform his eye-catching magical performances that have captivated audiences across the UK, Europe, US and South Korea whilst amassing over half a billion views online and gaining global superstardom along the way!

Then on Monday, February 17, record-breaking and world-renowned escapologist Andrew Basso will be delivering a death-defying live performance on the Comedy Carpet as he attempts to escape from a water tank whilst restrained and upside down!

Andrew has been described as the natural successor to Harry Houdini, with Blackpool audiences set to be wowed by the performer named by CBS as the World’s Greatest Escapologist.

The return of Showzam! is being supported by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, and proudly delivered by the Blackpool Tourism Business Improvement District (TBID), and the team behind the 8 day extravaganza say they have plenty of tricks up their sleeves to ensure it’s bigger and better than ever before!

Kate Shane, Managing Director Blackpool Leisure Portfolio and Chair of Tourism BID (TBID) said: “TBID are delighted to be bringing a packed schedule of magic, illusion, and entertainment to Blackpool this February half-term with the return of Showzam!

“We are starting the 2025 season earlier this year by bringing in additional award-winning and family-friendly entertainment to compliment Blackpool’s already incredible list of attractions and events, providing plenty of reasons for families to head to the UK’s favourite seaside destination for a magical visit of their own..”

The return of Showzam! marks the first dedicated February half-term event programme in Blackpool post-COVID, with a packed schedule of free events, workshops and performances on offer across the resort, as well as the amazing attractions and experiences: the Blackpool Tower Circus, Pleasure Beach Resort – Nickelodeon Land, Showtown Museum and VIVA Showbar to name a few.

Showzam! will run alongside the Blackpool Magic Convention (February 14-17), where each year the world’s leading magicians and performers attend the Winter Gardens to share their love for all things magic.

Organisers behind Showzam! are hoping the event will open the resort to more visitors hoping to experience even more magic of their own.

Philip Holmes, Creative Director of Lightpool Festival and Event Lead for Showzam! said: “Blackpool has and always will be a landmark of British entertainment and culture and the return of Showzam! and the calibre of talent on offer throughout our packed February half-term programme truly is testament to that.

“There really is nowhere quite as magical as Blackpool this February half-term, with world-renowned magicians, award-winning performers and family friendly entertainment. We really will pull the rabbit out of the hat this February, with something for everyone to behold!”