What's next for Tyson Fury following retirement announcement?

Last week, the legendary Lancashire boxer Tyson Fury announced his retirment from the sport and it’s got tongues wagging as to what he will be up to next.

36-year-old Morecambe based boxer Tyson took to his Instagram page last Monday to announce his retirement.

In a reel shared with his 6.9 million followers, Tyson said: “Hi everybody, I’m going to keep this short and sweet. I’d like to announce my retirement from boxing. It’s been a blast. I’ve loved every minute of it and I’m gonna end with this - Dick Turpin wore a mask! God bless everybody, see you on the other side - GET UP!”

Following the bizarre news, members of the public, gambling websites and media sites were quick to speculste over what Tyson’s next career move will be so take a look at some of the options below.

What is next for Morecambe boxer Tyson Fury? Credit: PA | PA

Create a musical

Our favourite rumour we heard is that Tyson, who has always been full of charisma and flair, will turn to entertainment, in particular rumours were rife about a possible Gypsy King Musical.

Sophie Rhone, the founder of Cupid PR said: “Tyson has always been a natural entertainer. A musical based on his extraordinary life, his struggles, triumphs, and larger-than-life personality—would captivate audiences worldwide. With his storytelling ability and a built-in fanbase, the Gypsy King musical could be a smash hit.”

Star in reality shows

Gambling.com currently states that the odds that Tyson will become a TV host are 4/1, that he will appear on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here are 7/1, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 10/1 and Strictly Come Dancing 15/1.

Tyson could also see another Netflix deal on the cards, after the success of his first- At Home With th Fury’s last year.

Rich Wilson, a entertainment PR Specialist at casino.co.uk said: “Fury has plenty of undoubted charisma; we’ve seen that in the build-up to his fights, and on popular Netflix documentary, ‘At Home With the Fury’s”.

“It’s clear that Tyson and Paris relished in that environment, giving viewers a look into their unique family breakdown. It would be no surprise to see Tyson film another season; not only does it give him the opportunity to be on camera again, but it also provides his wife, Paris, the chance to further build her profile.

“Tyson could, in-fact, earn a multi-million-pound deal with Netflix, given that they also have the rights now to WWE wrestling. Tyson made an appearance six years ago in a huge Saudi show, knocking out Braun Strowman during the event and earning rave reviews for his performance.

“It’s easy to imagine Tyson signing a deal with the platform, where he mixes wrestling with at-home documentaries.”

Reagarding the above mentioned relaity shows, Rich added: “It’s hard to envisage Fury on reality TV. The reported £1.5million paid to Coleen Rooney probably wouldn’t be enough to tempt him to the jungle, while Fury would be highly unlikely to be tempted by Strictly Come Dancing.

“Given some of his karaoke renditions following victories in the ring, perhaps a one-off appearance on ‘The Masked Singer’ could be on the cards.”

That he’ll come back

This future prospect was probably the most brought up by people in the aftermath of Tyson’s retirement.

Betfair currently has odds of 3/1 that Tyson will box professionally again in 2025.

It would not be the first time that the Morecambe father of seven has done on a U-turn on his retirement as he also announced he had retired in 2013, 2017 and 2022

In particular it is expected that the prospect of fighting fellow British boxer Anthony Joshua may pull Tyson out of retirement, with some suggesting that his retirement announcent was merely a way of negotating a higher share of the bout’s purse.

Even one of Tyson’s former trainers- Jamie Moore- explained to pepebet.com that Tyson’s bizarre Dick Turpin comment in his retirement announcement was a nod to that.

If Tyson can’t be tempted to return to the world of boxing however, Gambling.com also has odds that he will be come the owner of Morecambe Football Club at 20/1!