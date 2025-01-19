Blackpool Grime artist wins battle with local rival at the Misfits Boxing event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two grime artists from Blackpool were up there amongst some big names last night, battling it out at Manchester’s Co-Op Arena as part of a Misfits Boxing event.

Josh 'Little T' Tate (left) in action against Daniel 'Afghan Dan' Martin in the welterweight bout at the Co-op Live Arena, Manchester. Credit: PA | PA

Rivals from BGMedia - a Youtube channel that started off promoting artists from Blackpool - Little T and Afghan Dan, have settled their long-standing rap battle in a very different arena- the boxing ring.

Little T, real name Josh Tate, won the fight by way of a technical knockout (TKO) after his fellow Blackpool rapper turned boxer Afghan Dan was forced to withdraw from the bout due to a dislocated shoulder.

21-year-old Little T first jumped onto the scene back in 2016 when the then 13-year-old shocked audiences with his obscene raps.

His opponent, Afghan Dan who suffered the horror injury, is also a Blackpool rapper named Daniel Martin, 28.

Josh 'Little T' Tate celebrates victory against Daniel 'Afghan Dan' Martin. Credit: PA | PA

The pair were one of the under-card fights during a Misfits Boxing event last night which took place at the Co-Op Arena in Manchester.

The main event was a fight between former UFC champion Daren Till vs Anythony Taylor.

Darren was originally due to fight former Love Islander Tommy Fury but he pulled out a month ago after Darren made comments about kicking his opponent during the bout.

During the night, it was also announced that the YouTuber named KSI will face an ex-Premier Leagueand England footballer Wayne Bridge in a boxing bout.

KSI, 31, whose real name is Olajide William Olatunji, has boxed before, including against Tommy Fury, brother of former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, in 2023.

44-year-old Watnewon 36 England caps and is best remembered for a long spell at Chelsea before stints at West Ham, Manchester City, Sunderland, Brighton and Reading. The former left-back retired from football in 2014 and fought TV star Spencer Matthews in a charity bout for Sport Relief in 2018.