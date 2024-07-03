Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Amazon Prime Day is less than two weeks away and the retail giant has just offered customers an additional £15 off a £30 purchase - here’s how to get the deal.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Prime day is just around the corner and Amazon has released an offer which could see you saving even more. The online shopping extravaganza returns on July 16-17 offering people discounts on big brands including Elemis, ghd, Ninja, and Samsung.

This year is Amazon’s 10th Prime day event following its inception in 2015 as a way to celebrate Prime members on Amazon's 20th birthday. The retail giant promises their lowest prices of the year so far on select products from L’Oréal Paris to Shark.

The real buzz from the discount event comes as new deals drop throughout the event with fast, free delivery available to all Prime members. John Boumphrey, UK Country Manager of Amazon, said: “The countdown to the 10th Prime Day in the UK starts now, and we have a huge selection of deals to come.

“We work really hard to deliver great products at the best prices for customers during Prime Day and throughout the year, from the biggest brands to the 100,000 small British businesses that sell on Amazon. With even faster deliveries and so many shopping, saving and entertainment benefits available, there has never been a better time to be a Prime member. Roll on Prime Day!"

An Amazon Prime delivery van in California. Picture: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

How to sign up for a Prime membership

To take advantage of Amazon Prime Day discounts, you’ll need to sign up for an account. If you’re not a Prime member yet, you can sign up or start a free trial to take part in Prime Day, and enjoy member benefits throughout the year.

In the UK, anyone can join Prime for £8.99 per month or £95 per year, or start a free 30-day trial if eligible.

How to get ready for Prime Day 2024

For those concerned about missing out on Prime Day deals, you can get ahead of the game and prepare for the event now. First, you can set up alerts - just ask Alexa for deal notifications on products added to your Wish List, Cart, or Save for Later - simply say, “Alexa, add [product name] to my cart,” and then ask her to notify you about the deal when it’s live.

Prime members can set up personalised deal notifications to be alerted when their recent searches and product views have deals. To start receiving these alerts in time for Prime Day, visit the Prime Day event page on the Amazon Shopping app to create the deal alerts.

£15 off £30 purchases with the Amazon app

If you’re new to all this, or at least new to the Amazon App, sign-in for the first time to get £15 off when you spend £30.