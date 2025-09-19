All the planning applications submitted across Poulton-le-Fylde, Thornton Cleveleys & Fleetwood last week
In total, 19 planning applications were submitted across Wyre, including the major towns of Poulton-le-Fylde, Thonrton-Cleveleys and Fleetwood, between Monday, September 8 and Sunday, September 14.
Application No: 25/00673/FUL
Location: Hatters Farm, Back Lane, Stalmine, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 0JN
Validation date: Monday, September 8
Proposal: Partial demolition of agricultural buildings, change of use of land to domestic curtilage and conversion of building to form ancillary living accommodation (annexe) to main farm house
Application No: 25/00728/FUL
Location: Former Bleasdale CE Primary School, Bleasdale Lane, Bleasdale
Validation date: Monday, September 8
Proposal: Part demolition of former school, change of use and conversion of existing school building to create one dwelling and construction of two new dwellings, plus associated hard and soft landscaping (pursuant to variation of condition 2 (plans) on permission ref 22/01120/FUL)
Application No: 25/00726/FUL
Location: Linga Longa, Sower Carr Lane, Hambleton, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 9DJ
Validation date: Monday, September 8
Proposal: Change of use of land as an extension to domestic curtilage to facilitate the erection of detached double garage, and the conversion of existing garage to habitable room and single storey rear extension.
Application No: 25/00716/FUL |
Location: Unit 6 Beacon Road, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 8JE
Validation date: Monday, September 8
Proposal: Change of use of joinery workshop (B2) to (E(d)) padel club with ancillary cafe bar with alterations to front elevation.
Application No: 25/00731/FUL
Location: 15 Priestfield, Thornton Cleveleys FY5 3QQ
Validation date: Tuesday, September 9
Proposal: Erection of single-storey rear and side extension following demolition of existing conservatory
Application No: 23/01219/NONMAT
Location: Land Off Garstang Bypass Road, Claughton-on-Brock PR3 0PU
Validation date: Tuesday, September 9
Proposal: Non-material amendment to application 23/01219/FULMAJ involving a change 1.no general parking bay to 1.no EVCP bay, relocate accessible parking bays, change the drive-thru lane material ,change the cladding orientation and type and add 1.no window to south elevation
Application No: 25/00741/FUL
Location: Rivendell, Trough Road, Scorton, Preston PR3 1BP
Validation date: Tuesday, September 9
Proposal: Erection of agricultural storage building (resubmission of 07/00539/FUL) (pursuant to variation of condition 5 (Agricultural use) on permission ref (07/01069/FUL)
Application No: 25/00737/FUL
Location: 145 Promenade Road, Fleetwood FY7 6RF
Validation date: Tuesday, September 9
Proposal: Proposed single-storey rear and side extension and increase to the boundary walls (retrospective)
Application No: 25/00738/OUT
Location: Fern Bank, School Lane, Forton, Preston PR3 0AS
Validation date: Tuesday, September 9
Proposal: Outline application for erection of one new dwelling (self build) with access applied for (renewal of 21/00970/OUT).
Application No: 25/00444/FUL
Location: ‘Littledale’ 17 Little Tongues Lane, Preesall, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 0PD
Validation date: Wednesday, September 10
Proposal: Retrospective application for change of use of agricultural land to equestrian use and the formation of commercial riding menage for use in connection with existing livery business
Application No: 22/00165/DIS1
Location: Tyne Bank Cottage, Back Lane, Preesall, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 0NG
Validation date: Wednesday, September 10
Proposal: Approval of details reserved by condition 6 (Desk Study) on planning permission 22/00165/FUL
Application No: 25/00745
Location: 34 Woodland Drive, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 8ET
Validation date: Wednesday, September 10
Proposal: Proposed loft window to existing loft space
Application No: 25/00742/FUL
Location: 57 Northumberland Avenue, Thornton Cleveleys FY5 2LH
Validation date: Wednesday, September 10
Proposal: Proposed erection of front dormer, addition of windows to the roof and the erection of a single-storey rear extension following the demolition of the rear conservatory
Application No: 25/00740/FUL
Location: 42 Alder Grove, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 8EH
Validation date: Wednesday, September 10
Proposal: Erection of first floor rear extension and proposed single-storey rear extension
Application No:25/00735/FUL
Location: 336 Fleetwood Road North, Thornton Cleveleys FY5 4LQ
Validation date: Wednesday, September 10
Proposal: Erection of a single-storey garden annexe to provide ancillary accommodation associated with the existing dwelling, following demolition of the existing garage.
Application No: 25/00732/OUT
Location: ‘The Stone Centre’ 18A Normoss Road, Normoss FY3 0AL
Validation date: Thursday, September 11
Proposal: Outline application for the erection of 5 dwellings with access applied for, following the removal of hardstanding and the demolition of existing building
Application No: 25/00739/FUL
Location: 41 Coniston Avenue, Knott End-on-Sea, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 0DR
Validation date: Thursday, September 11
Proposal: Proposed erection of front and rear dormers.
Application No: 25/00745/FUL
Location: 14 Carr Lane, Hambleton, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 9AZ
Validation date: Thursday, September 11
Proposal: Proposed change of use from (C3) dwelling to a children's care home (C2) for the maximum of one child under the age of 18.
Application No: 25/00734/FUL
Location: 1 Parlick Place, Thornton Cleveleys FY5 3UT
Validation date: Friday, September 12
Proposal: Single storey side extension and alteration to side windows North West elevation
