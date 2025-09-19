Take a look below at all planning applications submitted to Wyre Council last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In total, 19 planning applications were submitted across Wyre, including the major towns of Poulton-le-Fylde, Thonrton-Cleveleys and Fleetwood, between Monday, September 8 and Sunday, September 14.

Application No: 25/00673/FUL

Location: Hatters Farm, Back Lane, Stalmine, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 0JN

Validation date: Monday, September 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposal: Partial demolition of agricultural buildings, change of use of land to domestic curtilage and conversion of building to form ancillary living accommodation (annexe) to main farm house

Application No: 25/00728/FUL

Another planning application has been submitted for the former Former Bleasdale CE Primary School | Archive

Location: Former Bleasdale CE Primary School, Bleasdale Lane, Bleasdale

Validation date: Monday, September 8

Proposal: Part demolition of former school, change of use and conversion of existing school building to create one dwelling and construction of two new dwellings, plus associated hard and soft landscaping (pursuant to variation of condition 2 (plans) on permission ref 22/01120/FUL)

Application No: 25/00726/FUL

Location: Linga Longa, Sower Carr Lane, Hambleton, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 9DJ

Validation date: Monday, September 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposal: Change of use of land as an extension to domestic curtilage to facilitate the erection of detached double garage, and the conversion of existing garage to habitable room and single storey rear extension.

Application No: 25/00716/FUL |

A new padel tennis club has been earmarked for Poulton industrial Estate - if the plans are approved at Wyre | Google Maps

Location: Unit 6 Beacon Road, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 8JE

Validation date: Monday, September 8

Proposal: Change of use of joinery workshop (B2) to (E(d)) padel club with ancillary cafe bar with alterations to front elevation.

Application No: 25/00731/FUL

Location: 15 Priestfield, Thornton Cleveleys FY5 3QQ

Validation date: Tuesday, September 9

Proposal: Erection of single-storey rear and side extension following demolition of existing conservatory

Application No: 23/01219/NONMAT

A new planning application has gone in for the proposed McDonalds in Claughton. Pictured is what it was prooposed to look at when plans were announced in 2023. (Picture by J. Robinson Building Contractors Ltd) | J. Robinson Building Contractors

Location: Land Off Garstang Bypass Road, Claughton-on-Brock PR3 0PU

Validation date: Tuesday, September 9

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposal: Non-material amendment to application 23/01219/FULMAJ involving a change 1.no general parking bay to 1.no EVCP bay, relocate accessible parking bays, change the drive-thru lane material ,change the cladding orientation and type and add 1.no window to south elevation

Application No: 25/00741/FUL

Location: Rivendell, Trough Road, Scorton, Preston PR3 1BP

Validation date: Tuesday, September 9

Proposal: Erection of agricultural storage building (resubmission of 07/00539/FUL) (pursuant to variation of condition 5 (Agricultural use) on permission ref (07/01069/FUL)

Application No: 25/00737/FUL

Location: 145 Promenade Road, Fleetwood FY7 6RF

Validation date: Tuesday, September 9

Proposal: Proposed single-storey rear and side extension and increase to the boundary walls (retrospective)

Application No: 25/00738/OUT

A new home is planned next door to Fern Bank on School Lane | Google Maps

Location: Fern Bank, School Lane, Forton, Preston PR3 0AS

Validation date: Tuesday, September 9

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposal: Outline application for erection of one new dwelling (self build) with access applied for (renewal of 21/00970/OUT).

Application No: 25/00444/FUL

Location: ‘Littledale’ 17 Little Tongues Lane, Preesall, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 0PD

Validation date: Wednesday, September 10

Proposal: Retrospective application for change of use of agricultural land to equestrian use and the formation of commercial riding menage for use in connection with existing livery business

Application No: 22/00165/DIS1

Location: Tyne Bank Cottage, Back Lane, Preesall, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 0NG

Validation date: Wednesday, September 10

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposal: Approval of details reserved by condition 6 (Desk Study) on planning permission 22/00165/FUL

Application No: 25/00745

Location: 34 Woodland Drive, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 8ET

Validation date: Wednesday, September 10

Proposal: Proposed loft window to existing loft space

Read More How North West universties fare in The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2026

Application No: 25/00742/FUL

Location: 57 Northumberland Avenue, Thornton Cleveleys FY5 2LH

Validation date: Wednesday, September 10

Proposal: Proposed erection of front dormer, addition of windows to the roof and the erection of a single-storey rear extension following the demolition of the rear conservatory

Application No: 25/00740/FUL

Location: 42 Alder Grove, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 8EH

Validation date: Wednesday, September 10

Proposal: Erection of first floor rear extension and proposed single-storey rear extension

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Application No:25/00735/FUL

Location: 336 Fleetwood Road North, Thornton Cleveleys FY5 4LQ

Validation date: Wednesday, September 10

Proposal: Erection of a single-storey garden annexe to provide ancillary accommodation associated with the existing dwelling, following demolition of the existing garage.

Application No: 25/00732/OUT

Five new homes are planned for this site | Google Maps

Location: ‘The Stone Centre’ 18A Normoss Road, Normoss FY3 0AL

Validation date: Thursday, September 11

Proposal: Outline application for the erection of 5 dwellings with access applied for, following the removal of hardstanding and the demolition of existing building

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Application No: 25/00739/FUL

Location: 41 Coniston Avenue, Knott End-on-Sea, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 0DR

Validation date: Thursday, September 11

Proposal: Proposed erection of front and rear dormers.

Application No: 25/00745/FUL

Location: 14 Carr Lane, Hambleton, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 9AZ

Validation date: Thursday, September 11

Proposal: Proposed change of use from (C3) dwelling to a children's care home (C2) for the maximum of one child under the age of 18.

Application No: 25/00734/FUL

Location: 1 Parlick Place, Thornton Cleveleys FY5 3UT

Validation date: Friday, September 12

Proposal: Single storey side extension and alteration to side windows North West elevation

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/