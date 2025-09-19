The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2026 has just been released, see how our North West universities fared below...

Lancaster University is the number 1 university in the Northwest, according to The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2026.

Lancaster outperforms seven Russell Group universities in its research quality index, and is an impressive 15th in the main academic ranking.

The unviersity was also awarded University of the Year in the Northwest 2026.

Manchester Metropolitan University meanwhile was named Modern University of the Year 2026.

It has gone up six places in the national rankings, taking a spot in the top 40.

The Guide adds that Manchester Met is a big university with even bigger ambitions to combine a top student experience with degrees that are in step with employers’ demands.

Where all the North West universities rank according to The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2026. | various

What are the full North West rankings?

North West ranking National ranking University 1 15 Lancaster University 2 18 University of Liverpool 3 27 University of Manchester 4 38 Manchester Metropolitan University 5 61 Liverpool John Moores University 6 63 Edge Hill University 7 72 University of Salford 8 90= Liverpool Hope University 9 93 University of Lancashire 10 109 University of Chester 11 126 University of Greater Manchester 12 129 University of Cumbria

What’s the national picture?

For the first time in the guide's 32-year history the University of Oxford and University of Cambridge have dropped out of the top three in the national rankings and are joint fourth.

The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) is the No 1 university for a second year in a row, while the University of St Andrews retains its spot in second place.

Durham University has climbed into third place from fifth last year, and as a result has been named The Times and The Sunday Times’ University of the Year 2026.

What has been said about the guide?

Helen Davies, the editor of The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide, said: “In a very competitive top ten Durham has climbed two places in a year, which is a significant achievement. In doing so it has outdone both Oxford and Cambridge, helping to push them out of the top three in our league table for the first time in the Good University Guide’s history.

“Its stellar academic performance was boosted this year by improvements in teaching quality, and student experience. Durham also won University of the Year in the North and Northeast 2026 and runner-up University of the Year for Graduate Prospects 2026.

"Competition to get a place at our top-ranked institutions continues to grow, leaving some lower-tariff universities with recruitment challenges. It is exciting to see universities across the UK working to deliver extraordinary medical and technical breakthroughs, lead economic regeneration and inspire.

"New degrees are launching to meet the interests of today’s students and equip the next generation to power industry and progress positive change, such as programmes in electrical and electronic engineering with robotics, and AI and public policy.

“Many more undergraduates are choosing to stay at home and commute. It is why this year we have an award for the top university in each region and the best for scholarships and bursaries.”

The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2026 provides the definitive rankings for UK universities and the most comprehensive overview of higher education in Britain, making use of the latest data*. It features everything you need to know about applying to university and detailed online profiles for 133 universities, covering research reputation, campus facilities, scholarships and bursaries, and nightlife.

A fully searchable website with 70 subject tables, full interactive tables and additional features launches online on Friday, September 19: https://www.thetimes.com/uk-university-rankings

A 96-page supplement will be published with The Sunday Times on September 21.