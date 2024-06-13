Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A David Bowie inspired, family run cafe has come on the market for a bargain price of £27,000.

Ziggy’s Cafe Bar, located at 10a Cedar Square, first announced the news in December last year, citing after seven years it was time for ‘new beginnings’.

Ziggy's Cafe Bar in Blackpool has went on the market for £27k. | Google

The family run cafe is inspired by David Bowie and serves an array of delicacies including afternoon tea, homemade cakes and sharing boards.

A spokesperson for the business previously said: “We have decided it is time for new beginnings and have put the cafe up for sale.

“We have loved building up our family business over the years, and couldn't have done it without the support and loyalty of our customers.

“Thank you very much for supporting us, especially through the pandemic.” They added that a buyer was is found, it would be business as usual.

In an updated announcement on their Facebook page earlier this week they said they were still looking for a buyer.

They also posted an ad which read: “Cafe for sale £27,000 ingoing. £520 pcm.

“Extremely popular and well-known business.

“The bar/cafe comprises a well presented fit out and outside drinking area.

“Serves a variety of food and drink to include all day breakfasts, beers cocktails and ciders.

“Sale due to planned retirement.”

The post added that internal viewings were highly recommended by prior appointment only.