Blackpool Council has given an update on utility works for the Stanley Park area and which roads will be closed.

The final phase of essential gas main replacement works are currently underway in the area.

To minimise disruption working hours will be Monday to Friday, 9.30am-3pm.

A spokesperson for the council said: “Works are being carried out on South Park Drive (west side), from Preston New Road to West Park Drive.

South Park Drive will remain open and two-way traffic flow will be maintained with narrow lanes.

“Temporary traffic lights are not expected to be needed for these works to be completed.”

Road closures will be required on the following roads while works are carried out:

Honister Avenue at the junction of South Park Drive, in place until Tuesday, June 25. Dunmail Avenue at the junction of South Park Drive, from Monday, June 17 until Monday July 1.

Dunmail Avenue at the junction of South Park Drive, from Monday, June 17 until Monday July 1.

Preston Old Road (west side only) at the junction of South Park Drive, from Monday, June 24 until Thursday, July 11. To minimise disruption working hours will be Monday to Friday, 9.30am-3pm.

Traffic management measures will be removed outside of these hours. However road closures will remain in place for the duration of the works.

