Blackpool Council issues list of road closures in Stanley Park area for gas works
and live on Freeview channel 276
The final phase of essential gas main replacement works are currently underway in the area.
A spokesperson for the council said: “Works are being carried out on South Park Drive (west side), from Preston New Road to West Park Drive.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Road closures will be required on the following roads while works are carried out:
Honister Avenue at the junction of South Park Drive, in place until Tuesday, June 25. Dunmail Avenue at the junction of South Park Drive, from Monday, June 17 until Monday July 1.
Sign up for our free newsletters now Preston Old Road (west side only) at the junction of South Park Drive, from Monday, June 24 until Thursday, July 11. To minimise disruption working hours will be Monday to Friday, 9.30am-3pm.
Traffic management measures will be removed outside of these hours. However road closures will remain in place for the duration of the works.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.