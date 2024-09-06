If any venue represents the gentrification of Lytham, a former humble fishing village, it is probably Zest.

And on one of the last Saturday nights of summer it was in full swing as we battled through the crowd in the bar area to find our table.

Zest. | Google

People keep telling me this is where to go to get the best food in Lytham. Some may argue with that, but you certainly cannot beat the atmosphere.At least that is the case if you are up for a lively evening, but I would give it a swerve if a quiet romantic meal is more your aim.

Tagliatelle Salmon - Zest in Lytham | National World

As on a weekend it is certainly noisy, and conversations reverberate around the glass-roofed dining area. However despite the place being so busy, service is good and menus and drinks were soon at our table. Of course when the final bill includes a discretionary 10 per cent service charge as it does here, you must expect good attention from those waiting tables.

Grilled goats cheese - Zest in Lytham | National World

Like everywhere nowadays, expect to pay silly prices if you want a starter, and for the sake of the food review we needed to. We ordered a plate of marinated green and black olives to share first, while my husband Clive tucked into the grilled goats cheese served with beetroot and pomegranate salad and balsamic glaze which hit the mark as tasty and healthy.

I went for duck spring rolls with with a tangy sauce, and crispy pastry and they were excellent.Both dishes were quite substantial so the way forward with starters may be to share a single plate.

For my main course I chose the Jambalaya which is a hearty jumble of cajun rice with chicken, king prawns and chorizo. However on this occasion, for my taste it was too spicy and I was glad of the bottle of tap water on the table. I was also a bit disappointed to find only two king prawns in the dish.

Duck rolls - Zest at Lytham | National World

Clive went for Tagliatelle salmon and had a generous portion of the pasta placed in front of him. He felt a little over-faced but said the pasta was over and above usual standards, and tasted fresh while the salmon was rich and pulled apart easily.

Zest describes itself as 'classy and cosmopolitan' on its website and it definitely sums this vibrant venue up. And if you don't fancy the night-time experience, it opens daily from 8am for breakfast while day-time customers can watch the world go by from the al fresco dining area at the front.

Our bill, including drinks and service charge came to £95, with a mix-up over the cost of our wine resolved quickly after we spotted it on the bill.