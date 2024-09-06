Latest scores on the doors as 14 businesses on the Fylde coast receive new food hygiene ratings

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 6th Sep 2024, 13:44 BST

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses on the Fylde coast.

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

14 businesses on the Fylde coast were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 5 on August 9.

1. Allegria, St Anne's Road West, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 1SB

Rated 5 on August 9. | Google

Rated 5 on August 9.

2. Eighty Eight Chinese Restaurant, Woodlands Road, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 1DA

Rated 5 on August 9. | Google

Rated 5 on August 18.

3. Sayers, Red Bank Road, Bispham, FY2 0HJ

Rated 5 on August 18. | Google

Rated 5 on August 9.

4. The Huntsman, Freckleton Street, Kirkham, Preston, PR4 2SQ

Rated 5 on August 9. | Google

Rated 5 on August 16.

5. No3 Chippy, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, Lancashire, FY3 9AQ

Rated 5 on August 16. | Google

Rated 5 on August 16.

6. Tower Fisheries, Topping Street, Blackpool, Lancashire, FY1 3AA

Rated 5 on August 16. | Google

