That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses on the Fylde coast.

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

14 businesses on the Fylde coast were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

1 . Allegria, St Anne's Road West, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 1SB Rated 5 on August 9. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Eighty Eight Chinese Restaurant, Woodlands Road, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 1DA Rated 5 on August 9. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Sayers, Red Bank Road, Bispham, FY2 0HJ Rated 5 on August 18. | Google Photo Sales

4 . The Huntsman, Freckleton Street, Kirkham, Preston, PR4 2SQ Rated 5 on August 9. | Google Photo Sales

5 . No3 Chippy, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, Lancashire, FY3 9AQ Rated 5 on August 16. | Google Photo Sales