Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 7th Oct 2024, 18:42 GMT
A YouTuber caught the grisly aftermath of a stabbing at a McDonald's in Blackpool town centre on camera.

Officers were called to reports of a stabbing inside the McDonald’s on Bank Hey Street shortly after 1.30am on Saturday.

Footage taken by YouTuber Aidan Taylor, also known as @ATMedia93, showed that blood was left splattered on the wall and floor following the attack.

Officers were called to reports of a stabbing inside the McDonald’s on Bank Hey Street on October 5Officers were called to reports of a stabbing inside the McDonald’s on Bank Hey Street on October 5
Officers were called to reports of a stabbing inside the McDonald’s on Bank Hey Street on October 5 | Aidan Taylor

Half-eaten meals as well as phones, coats and bags were also left strewn across tables and seats due to the premises being evacuated.

The victim - a man in his 20s - suffered “relatively minor injuries,” Lancashire Police confirmed.

Blood was left splattered on the wall and floor following the attackBlood was left splattered on the wall and floor following the attack
Blood was left splattered on the wall and floor following the attack | Aidan Taylor

A 19-year-old man was arrested following the assault.

Kiran Pick, from Maybole, Scotland, was later charged with Section 18 wounding, possession of a class B drug and possession of a knife.

He was due to appear at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

You can visit Aidan’s YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/@ATMedia93

