A YouTuber caught the grisly aftermath of a stabbing at a McDonald's in Blackpool town centre on camera.

Officers were called to reports of a stabbing inside the McDonald’s on Bank Hey Street shortly after 1.30am on Saturday.

Footage taken by YouTuber Aidan Taylor, also known as @ATMedia93, showed that blood was left splattered on the wall and floor following the attack.

Half-eaten meals as well as phones, coats and bags were also left strewn across tables and seats due to the premises being evacuated.

The victim - a man in his 20s - suffered “relatively minor injuries,” Lancashire Police confirmed.

A 19-year-old man was arrested following the assault.

Kiran Pick, from Maybole, Scotland, was later charged with Section 18 wounding, possession of a class B drug and possession of a knife.

He was due to appear at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

You can visit Aidan’s YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/@ATMedia93