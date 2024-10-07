YouTuber captures grisly scenes after stabbing at Bank Hey Street McDonald's in Blackpool
Officers were called to reports of a stabbing inside the McDonald’s on Bank Hey Street shortly after 1.30am on Saturday.
Footage taken by YouTuber Aidan Taylor, also known as @ATMedia93, showed that blood was left splattered on the wall and floor following the attack.
Half-eaten meals as well as phones, coats and bags were also left strewn across tables and seats due to the premises being evacuated.
The victim - a man in his 20s - suffered “relatively minor injuries,” Lancashire Police confirmed.
A 19-year-old man was arrested following the assault.
Kiran Pick, from Maybole, Scotland, was later charged with Section 18 wounding, possession of a class B drug and possession of a knife.
He was due to appear at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
