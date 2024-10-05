Man arrested after stabbing at McDonald's on Bank Hey Street in Blackpool
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Officers were called to reports of a stabbing at the McDonald’s in Bank Hey Street shortly after 1.30am on Saturday.
Police said the victim - a man in his 20s - suffered “relatively minor injuries”.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
A man in his 20s was subsequently arrested on suspicion of wounding, possession of drugs, possession of a knife and common assault.
“He is currently in custody,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
Anyone with information or footage should contact police by calling 101, quoting log number 106 of October 5.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.