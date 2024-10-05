Man arrested after stabbing at McDonald's on Bank Hey Street in Blackpool

Sean Gleaves
Digital Reporter

Published 5th Oct 2024, 16:27 GMT
A man has been arrested following a stabbing at a McDonald's in Blackpool town centre.

Officers were called to reports of a stabbing at the McDonald’s in Bank Hey Street shortly after 1.30am on Saturday.

Police said the victim - a man in his 20s - suffered “relatively minor injuries”.

A man has been arrested following a stabbing at a McDonald's in Blackpool
A man has been arrested following a stabbing at a McDonald's in Blackpool | Google

A man in his 20s was subsequently arrested on suspicion of wounding, possession of drugs, possession of a knife and common assault.

“He is currently in custody,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Anyone with information or footage should contact police by calling 101, quoting log number 106 of October 5.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

