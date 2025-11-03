Unite the union says it is “appalled” by the behaviour of BAE Systems, following the announcement of strike action by the union.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They say that on Friday, BAE Systems applied for a High Court injunction, despite a legitimate strike ballot that was overwhelmingly backed by thousands of their employees who are furious at the poor pay offer this year.

Now BAE is attempting to stop workers exercising their democratic rights in taking industrial action by going to the courts. A hearing has been arranged to take place tomorrow. Strikes are due to begin on Wednesday and last until November 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Throughout the pay negotiations, BAE has treated its employees with contempt. This is despite record sales, a record share price and obscene CEO pay. Instead of coming back to the negotiating table, BAE is attempting to strongarm Unite in the courts. e will be standing firm at the High Court and will highlight this disgusting behaviour for what it is – strike busting, plain and simple. And Unite will not tolerate it.”

Workers at two BAE Systems sites in Lancashire are set to strike this winter over a pay dispute | Google

Members of the Unite are taking strike action at BAE’s Warton and Samlesbury plants after rejecting the company’s pay offer. They were offered just 3.6 per cent, which is below the rate of inflation, and represents a real-terms pay cut.

Unite regional officer Ross Quinn added: “Unite has fulfilled every democratic stipulation and has been challenged by BAE at every step to prevent workers exercising their right to strike. Unite will vigorously defend our members against this latest attempt to prevent lawful industrial action taking place and we will fight to protect our members’ right to strike.”

In 2024, BAE Systems made profits of £726 million – an increase of eight per cent from the previous year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A BAE Systems spokesman said: “We respect the right of employees to engage in lawful industrial action.

“We have started legal action against Unite arguing it has acted unlawfully in calling for industrial action. Whilst court proceedings are ongoing, we cannot comment further at this time.

“Our priority remains to protect our people, our business and deliver on our commitments to our customers.”