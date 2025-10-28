Sir Keir Starmer credits BAE Systems workers in Lancashire with helping him secure £8bn Typhoon aircraft deal with Turkey | Stefan Rousseau/PA

The Prime Minister told BAE Systems workers in Lancashire that they had “beaten the world” – and secured employment for themselves for the next decade – by enabling the UK to strike a deal to supply Turkey with Typhoon fighter jets.

Sir Keir Starmer visited the company’s Warton plant in Fylde on Tuesday less than 24 hours after travelling to Turkey to sign an agreement that will see the country purchase 20 of the UK aircraft.

The Typhoons are produced and undergo their final assembly both at Warton and the BAE site at Samlesbury near Preston.

It is the first time an order has been placed for them since 2017 and it is believed the deal – worth up to £8bn – has saved that part of the production line at the Warton base.

Sir Keir said he wanted to make the trip to Lancashire, where hundreds of BAE staff were gathered to hear him speak, in order to offer them a “humble thank you”.

He added: “I can’t stand there and do these deals if I don’t have you standing there alongside me – because we’re all being judged in this.

“You have to be world class in this game – you know that – and yesterday we signed that deal, because you’re world class; because you gave me the opportunity to make the case for the United Kingdom …against other countries and win this deal.

“I’m acutely aware that when we’re competing for…orders these days, we’re competing against the world. And the countries that we are doing deals with – or not doing deals with, as the case may be – they’re judging everything.

“They’re judging me as the Prime Minister, they’re judging the government, they’re judging our commitment to NATO, they’re judging our alliances, our leadership on defence and security – but they’re also judging you. And you’ve beaten the world, which is incredible.

“We weren’t the only ones that wanted this deal…but we won it because they judged your professionalism, your skill, your dedication [and] your ability to deliver what they need to have delivered,” said Sir Keir, who was speaking against the backdrop of several examples of the type of aircraft that workers will once again be building.

The PM chatted to staff and took a tour of the factory that helps produce the Typhoon jets | Lauren Hurley / No 10 Downing Street

Almost 6,000 people are involved in supporting production of the Typhoon across the Warton and Samlesbury sites, but when questioned by the Lancashire Post during his visit, the Prime Minister insisted that the benefits would be felt more widely throughout Lancashire as a whole.

“More broadly, this means – because it’s 10 years’ worth of well-paid jobs – the local economy can thrive.

“I’ve been talking to some of the supply companies…from across Lancashire who are feeding into what’s happening here. So this is the sort of thing that can generate more work and boost the economy across Lancashire.

“There’s more we’ve got to do, I completely understand that, but the more we can get this money into Lancashire and get the local economy working in this way, the better it is for all,” he added.

‘It means we’ve got a local job guaranteed’

Jack, a 19-year-old apprentice from Preston who has been training at the Warton plant since he was just 16, told the Post that uncertainty over orders meant he and his colleagues had been mulling the possibility that they might have to leave the area and be “temporarily relocated” – perhaps to an RAF base – if work at Warton had dried up.

“But now we’ve got job security here…in the local area, with our families around,” he said of the Turkey deal.

He added that he was looking forward to seeing “all these hangers in the factory with life [in them] again… filled up with new aircraft.”

As a child, Jack had always had fascination with planes, but never dreamt that the chance to work on one like the Typhoon might be on his doorstep.

“[There’s] so much opportunity, I’ve enjoyed every minute of it. I think it’s great especially when you see…children look at a plane and think, ‘Wow’ – when I get to do that every day.

“It doesn’t get old – it is a bit uncomfortable inside the aircraft – but it’s amazing.”

Richard Hamiliton, managing director for Europe and International at BAE Systems, said the “highly skilled” nature of the jobs in the company is “why we invest so heavily in our apprenticeship programmes [and] in our graduate programmes”.

“People that work on these aircraft are at the top end of what that skill looks like,” Mr. Hamilton said, describing the deal done with Turkey as “a really proud moment” that would bring with it “longevity of employment” for BAE staff.

Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer told the assembled audience at the Warton plant that he wanted to ensure “this isn’t just a one-off order”, but one of “a series”b – and stressed that there was also the possibility of extending the arrangement with Turkey beyond its current lifespan.

Acknowledging the history of the site and its involvement in operations during World War Two, he said: “I don’t think that we should just be looking back with pride, we should be looking forward with ambition.

“For Warton…we can go not just back to where we were, but beyond where we were with our capabilities.

“But none of that is possible without you.”