New charity visited by Freddie Flintoff unveils new space for young people

The Boathouse Youth has officially unveiled a new sensory garden at its Whiteholme site in Bispham, a project co-produced with children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initiative was brought to life with support from the organisation’s Facilities Management Team creating an inclusive space shaped by the very young people it is designed to benefit.

Young people played a leading role in the garden’s development helping to plan the layout and select the specialist equipment that now fills the space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the opening, 12-year-old Kayla said: "Wow, it’s just how we wanted, everything is in the place that we decided it should be. It’s brilliant."

The sensory garden has been designed to provide a safe, stimulating environment for young people participating in The Boathouse Youth’s Pathway Programme.

It will support their development, wellbeing and sense of belonging for years to come offering a space where they can explore their sensory needs and express themselves freely.

Funding for the project was awarded by national children’s charity Dreams Come True, following a successful application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Boathouse Youth has officially opened a new sensory garden at its Whiteholme site in Bispham. | third party

Speaking at the opening, Dougy from Dreams Come True said: "We are delighted to have collaborated with The Boathouse Youth on this fantastic sensory garden.

“Community projects like this bring together everything that Dreams Come True is all about - reaching out to communities that need us most, to have a long-term benefit on children’s lives."

Pathway Programme Manager at The Boathouse Youth, Adele said: "Our young people didn’t just share ideas, they led the way, shaping the design and choosing how they wanted it to look and feel. Because of that, they have real ownership of the space.

“It will be a safe, calming environment where they can feel a deep sense of belonging."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Boathouse Youth supports more than 1,000 children and young people across Blackpool and the Fylde Coast each year, offering after-school clubs, holiday programmes, targeted support and social action projects.

Its mission is to provide safe spaces and new opportunities to help young people grow in confidence, and develop new skills.