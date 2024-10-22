Young man who stormed Houndshill Shopping Centre during Blackpool riots jailed
Violent disturbances broke out following a protest in the resort on Saturday, August 3.
Shane Taaffe-Rhodes was involved in the disorder on the Promenade.
He later joined a disturbance at the JD Sports in Houndshill Shopping Centre where the shop was attacked.
The 20-year-old was seen attempting to conceal his identify by putting a face covering over the lower part of his face.
Taaffe-Roberts, of Lindale Gardens, Blackpool, was jailed for 27 months at Preston Crown Court on October 18.
He had pleaded guilty to violent disorder at an earlier hearing.
Assistant Chief Constable Phil Davies, of Lancashire Police, said: “Taaffe-Rhodes chose to play a part in the disgraceful scenes in Blackpool, and I welcome the custodial sentence passed on him.
“Violent disorder will not be tolerated in our county and we will bring those who take part in it to justice.
“Several people have been sent to prison for the disorder in Blackpool on August 3, and more will be brought before the courts in the coming weeks and months.”